New study reveals overlooked treatment for Type 1 diabetes: 'Can help improve'

New research shows the benefits of a vegan diet for those who have Type 1 diabetes. It revealed that cutting out animal products can reduce the amount of insulin that needs to be administered and, therefore, the overall cost of the medication.

The study by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine compared the amount of insulin used by people with diabetes on a vegan diet with that used by those on a portion-controlled diet.

People with Type 1 diabetes take insulin to process glucose because their bodies don't produce the hormone. Diabetics can also become insulin-resistant if they consume too much dietary fat. That's when glucose remains in the blood instead of moving to the muscles and becoming energy.

The results of the study were staggering. Analysis found that the total insulin dose needed by vegan participants was 28% lower than that of participants in the portion-controlled group. Total insulin costs for those in the vegan group were 27% lower. That's an average savings of more than $1 per day.

Health experts have long touted the benefits of meatless diets. The Mayo Clinic said people who rely on more plant-based ingredients generally eat fewer calories and less fat. At the same time, research shows that eating more red meat increases the risk of death from heart disease, stroke, or diabetes.

A meatless diet is an environmentally friendly way to take care of your health. Experts agree that a global shift to plant-based foods would reduce annual planet-warming pollution caused by food production. One study found that 57% of the food production industry's planet-warming pollution comes from meat and dairy products, while just 29% from plant-based foods.

Global agencies and organizations are now aware of the benefits of investing in more plant-based food options, and some are working to drive change.

New Zealand recently proposed a tax on cow pollution, aiming to reduce the country's methane release from livestock by as much as 47% by 2050. Denmark is considering a 33% tax on beef. Taking action to reduce the production and consumption of animal products means taking steps toward a cleaner, healthier future for all.

"As insulin prices continue to rise, people with Type 1 diabetes should consider a low-fat vegan diet, which can help improve their insulin sensitivity and reduce the amount of insulin they need, potentially saving them hundreds of dollars a year," said Hana Kahleova, the lead author of the study and director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

