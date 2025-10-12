New study reveals simple change that can drastically reduce diabetes risk: 'Shown to help'

A new study from the University of Rovira i Virgili in Spain has found that a low-calorie Mediterranean diet can significantly reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes, Medical News Today reported.

Unlike Type 1 diabetes, which has genetic components and is not curable, Type 2 diabetes is often linked to obesity and can be reversed with the right lifestyle changes. Ninety percent of those who live with diabetes are diagnosed with Type 2.

"Type 2 diabetes is a potent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, blindness, renal failure, and lower limb amputation, decreasing quality of life, and increasing the health care expenditures," Salas-Salvadó, professor of nutrition and general coordinator of the study, told Medical News Today.

The study is part of the largest European nutrition trial, the Predimed-Plus trial, which started in 2013. It included more than 4,700 adults aged 55 to 75 who lived in Spain over a five-year period. All participants had to have metabolic syndrome, be overweight or obese, and have no history of diabetes or heart disease.

They were divided into two groups: one that followed a reduced-calorie Mediterranean diet with guidance through a weight loss program and a moderate exercise plan, and one that followed a Mediterranean diet with no restrictions or lifestyle adjustments.

The researchers concluded that the group with more lifestyle adjustments who ingested fewer calories reduced its risk for developing Type 2 diabetes by 31% compared to the second group.

"[The findings are] not surprising to me because there have been other studies that show any kind of calorie deficit is beneficial for patients who are trying to lose weight," Mir Ali, the medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, said. "And also the Mediterranean diet, and diets based on that, they've also been shown to help people lose weight and reduce symptoms for many conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and other issues."

Similar studies have shown that both the Mediterranean diet and a plant-based diet are beneficial for reducing the risks of heart disease, cancer, and obesity. The vegan diet is the most environmentally friendly diet, producing 75% less planet-heating gases, according to The New York Times.

For those who want to change to a low-calorie Mediterranean diet, start by choosing foods that prioritize vegetables, keep your sugar intake low, and create meals centered on plant-based protein.

