Home cook shares clever recipe using common food scraps: 'I can't wait to try this'

If you have allergies or strict dietary preferences, shopping for even the most common ingredients can be frustrating and expensive.

For those who have winced lately at the grocery prices for vegan mayo or a dozen eggs, one influencer shared a recipe for a plant-based mayo that doesn't break the bank or require rare ingredients.

The scoop

Kaleb Wyse (@wyseguide) shared a quick and easy vegan mayo recipe with his followers.

"When you drain the liquid from a can of chickpeas, you're left with aquafaba. This is the base to a mayonnaise that you do not need egg for," he explained. "Take a ¼ cup of aquafaba, 2 teaspoons of lemon juice or vinegar, about ½ teaspoon of Dijon mustard, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Mix that up while [drizzling] in one cup of flavorless oil."

To mix, Kaleb said you can use a regular blender, but he recommended an immersion blender. You will know the mayonnaise is done when the texture is thick and looks like store-bought mayonnaise.

How it's helping

Considering vegans are responsible for 75% fewer planet-warming gases than their omnivorous friends, according to The New York Times, every vegan tip shared helps our planet — especially as the majority of grocery store pantry items have animal-derived ingredients.

Ingredients lists might include milk powders, eggs, butter, and animal-derived supplements, making it hard to shop on a plant-based diet in some areas of the country.

Easy tips such as this recipe make it so consumers do not have to buy vegan condiments. This is beneficial, as Hellmann's mayo is priced at roughly $7 in 2025. It also encourages consumers to cook with a zero-waste mentality and use every bit of ingredients left over from foods such as chickpeas, rice, and lentils.

In the U.S., 92 billion pounds of food are wasted every year, the equivalent of 145 billion meals, according to Feeding America. Additionally, 38% of all food produced goes to the landfill without even crossing our plates.

If consumers learned more crafty ways to utilize every bit of the items they purchase, they would not only save money but also reduce their environmental impact.

What everyone's saying

Kaleb's followers were ecstatic to learn about an easy recipe that makes use of an ingredient that is often discarded.

"I just made it! It's so good. I love watching this guy," one user exclaimed.

"Even if you're not vegan, it's a great option to use it instead of throwing it out," another shared.

"I can't wait to try this," a third posted excitedly.

