Ultra-processed diet turns woman's thighs into resembling well-marbled steaks

"It was especially concerning because these individuals already showed compromised muscle quality."

When you hear the phrase "you are what you eat," this is certainly not what you're looking for. A new study reveals that for those who feast on ultra-processed food, MRIs of their thighs start to resemble well-marbled steaks.

What's happening?

CNN reported on the new research published in the Radiology journal that shows how high ultra-processed food consumption is associated with fat buildup in and around muscle tissue.

This was especially evident in MRI images of a 62-year-old woman who derived 87% of her caloric intake from low-nutrient, high-calorie processed foods such as candy, sugary drinks, and cereals.

The study obtained MRIs of 615 individuals without signs of knee osteoarthritis. While it couldn't conclusively establish causation between fatty streaks and ultraprocessed food consumption, the association was undeniable.

Researchers took notice that participants with lower body mass index and caloric intake would still have more fat around their muscles.

"Throughout the study, the more ultra-processed foods a person consumed, the more intramuscular fat they had in their thigh muscles," noted study senior author Dr. Thomas Link, per CNN.

Why is ultra-processed food's impact on muscles concerning?

Beyond the MRI's aesthetics, the impact of this fat marbling can severely impact muscles.

"It was especially concerning because these individuals already showed compromised muscle quality," said Dr. Zehra Akkaya, a researcher, per CNN.

Studies show that this accumulation of fatty tissue may hinder muscle regeneration and growth. It can also make eaters more prone to knee osteoarthritis, a joint disease plaguing 375 million people globally. Concerningly, the disease is skewing younger as obesity numbers surge around the world.

The thigh muscle doesn't exist on an island. As it weakens, it could impact nearby joints and muscles. Lower muscle quality also translates to worse health outcomes across the board, per radiologist Dr. Miriam Bredella, director of the Clinical and Translational Science Institute at NYU Langone Health.

Another troubling aspect of the findings is just how prominent ultra-processed foods are. Over 50% of the calories American adults take in fit the bill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What's being done about ultra-processed foods' impact on muscles?

Eliminating ultra-processed foods completely can be challenging, but reducing their presence is a feasible goal. It can be a vital step to boosting muscle quality alongside other steps.

"What we do know is that if you have fat infiltration of muscle and you start exercising and eating healthy, you can definitely improve your muscle quality," Bredella said, per CNN.

Eating as much real food as possible, including fresh fruit, vegetables, and beans, or adopting a plant-based diet are potential steps.

Progress, not perfection, is key, though. The study found less intense marbling in participants with lower ultra-processed consumption.

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