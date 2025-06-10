Concerning new study reveals dangerous health risk lurking in many popular foods: 'Jagged particles with sharp edges'

You probably have heard of the dangers of ultra-processed foods. They can increase the risk of cancer, diabetes, and numerous other conditions, according to the American Medical Association. But researchers are also analyzing the harmful role that packaging and processing have on these foods, especially when combined with the synthetic ingredients many canned and packaged goods contain.

What's happening?

The New Lede reported the findings of a scientific review published in Nature Medicine, which focused on the many artificial ingredients found in ultra-processed foods. Harvard Health defines such foods as those that "are made mostly from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches, added sugars, and hydrogenated fats." It's common for them to also include artificial colors and flavors to help them look and taste a certain way.

But some of the harmful chemicals the review's authors explored come from food packaging and processing. For example, bisphenol A, also known as BPA, can "migrate from processing equipment and packaging, kitchenware and tableware," according to the review.

Studies included in the review tied synthetic chemicals in processed food to disrupted prenatal development, chronic kidney disease, and adult obesity, to name a few. That means chemical-laden packaging and processing could be just as dangerous for human health as the foods themselves.

Why is it important to understand the health impacts of ultra-processed food?

According to one study, over 98% of people in the United States have per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in their blood. PFAS are toxic chemicals that are often used in food packaging and cookware coatings. PFAS can transfer from these items to the food you eat and build up over time in your body.

And then there are microplastics and nanoplastics, which are tiny plastic particles that can also migrate into food from plastic packaging.

One study found that people with carotid artery plaque containing microplastics or nanoplastics had a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, or death. "The particles looked quite nasty," said Dr. Sanjay Rajagopalan, one of the study's authors and the director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute at Case Western Reserve University, per The New Lede. "They were jagged particles with sharp edges, very similar to cholesterol."

By understanding the link between ultra-processed food and prevalent health problems, consumers and policymakers can make more informed decisions regarding reducing and avoiding PFAS, microplastics, and other harmful substances in food. Potentially, discoveries like this could drive safer food practices.

That would also be a plus for the environment. The chemicals that disrupt the human body can also contaminate soil, water, and air. When PFAS enter the environment, they don't break down for a long time, potentially endangering people, animals, and marine life that use contaminated soil and water. Microplastics pose similar dangers, but they also prevent plants from absorbing the water they need to thrive.

What's being done about chemicals in processed food?

The scientific review's authors are hoping for change. "By harnessing current knowledge and by funding research and development in the key areas outlined above … regulators can support a policy agenda that emphasizes disease prevention," they wrote, per Nature Medicine.

Some progress is already happening. The Environmental Protection Agency is working toward stricter regulation of PFAS, and the European Union is banning BPA. Many brands, like Campbell's Company, have also been BPA-free for years, while others are removing harmful additives, like artificial dyes, from their products.

Being aware of what's in your food and its packaging is the best line of defense you can have to protect your health. Also, ditch plastic food containers and invest in high-quality stainless steel or glass containers instead to avoid plastic-related chemicals in your food.

