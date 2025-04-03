Researchers uncover alarming particles have been hiding in our bodies for decades: 'This project is a decisive step'

The momentum is building to protect people — not just the planet — from plastic pollution.

We've all heard about plastic pollution in our oceans, but what about the plastic particles quietly building up inside our bodies?

A major European research project called PlasticHeal has taken a deep dive into one of the least visible — and potentially most harmful — forms of plastic pollution: nanoplastics. These particles are so small that they can slip past our bodies' natural defenses and settle into vital organs.

Scientists say the more we are exposed to nanoplastics, the more dangerously they accumulate, according to an article from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona posted on News-Medical.Net.

What's happening?

Led by the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, the four-year PlasticHeal project has shed new light on how micro- and nanoplastics affect human health. In studies using human cell cultures, animal models, and biological samples, researchers found that these tiny plastics can damage DNA, disrupt how our cells function, and trigger chronic inflammation.

"This project is a decisive step," said Alba Hernández Bonilla, a professor and lead investigator on the project. The team's work provides critical insight into how nanoplastics interact with our bodies — and what that might mean for our long-term health.

Why are nanoplastics concerning?

So, why is this really concerning? Nanoplastics can cross the intestinal barrier, enter the bloodstream, and travel through the body, collecting in organs and tissues. And that exposure might make us more vulnerable to other toxins, such as tobacco or arsenic.

While plastic bottles and bags break down over time, they don't really go away — they just become smaller. Nanoplastics are the result of that process. Because they're so tiny, they can easily enter the human body through food, water, and even the air we breathe.

This isn't just an environmental issue — it's a public health issue. Scientists are still uncovering how these particles affect our immune system, but the early evidence shows that long-term exposure could be linked to a range of chronic conditions.

What's being done about this?

Thankfully, the issue of micro- and nanoplastics is no longer flying under the radar. Governments, scientists, and advocacy groups are stepping up to better understand and reduce our exposure.

The European PlasticHeal project is one of several initiatives under the European Research Cluster to Understand the Health Impacts of Micro- and Nanoplastics (CUSP). These organizations are developing cutting-edge tools to detect nanoplastics in human tissues and assess their long-term risks — vital steps toward setting safe exposure limits and shaping future regulations.

Globally, some governments are starting to take action. France and England have both banned plastic cutlery and other single-use items, while California recently banned plastic produce bags from grocery stores. On the individual level, making a conscious choice to cut down on plastic can help move the needle, too.

While the full health effects of nanoplastics are still being uncovered, the momentum is building to protect people — not just the planet — from plastic pollution.

