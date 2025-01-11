New study finds link between common chemical exposure in childhood and risk of chronic conditions: 'Urgent' call to action

While the health effects of BPA exposure are known to be detrimental … a new study revealed additional damage.

This common chemical in plastic packaging is more harmful than previously believed.

What's happening?

Bisphenol A, also known as BPA, is a chemical used to make certain types of plastics, such as polycarbonates. Polycarbonate plastic is used in all sorts of everyday items, including eyeglasses, food packaging, and CDs.

While the health effects of BPA exposure are known to be detrimental, causing infertility and inflammation and impacting brain and behavioral development, a new study revealed additional damage. It linked early exposure to BPA with an increased risk of several health conditions, including "heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and obesity," per U.S. Right to Know.

BPA most commonly enters the body through ingestion. Canned foods, plastic packaging, water bottles, and other polycarbonate products can leach the chemical into food.

Why is the study important?

The Food and Drug Administration's ruling on BPA is that it is "safe at the current levels occurring in foods," but that may change with additional evidence, such as this study.

In 2012, following a petition from the American Chemistry Council, the FDA banned the use of BPA in baby bottles, sippy cups, and formula packaging. Some states have their own rules regarding BPA. For example, Minnesota has a complete ban on BPA, and Virginia bans BPA in food containers.

As more studies reveal the connection between BPA and harmful health conditions, stricter regulations — or complete bans — could follow.

What's being done about the BPA?

The study's authors hope their findings will adequately warn others about the severe and "urgent" risk of BPA on human health.

"[Adverse] health effects are expected when exposure chronically exceeds safety levels, even at low doses," they said, per USRTK. "The results of this study will help public health researchers all over the world, food safety agencies, and policymakers to develop new and relevant guidelines, recommendations, and food policies."

