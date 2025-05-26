Scientists issue dire warning after discovering why viruses and bacteria could soon become more dangerous: 'Urgent need for global cooperation'

"Puts many of the gains of modern medicine at risk."

A new study predicts that warming global temperatures could make it harder to fight infections caused by bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms.

What's happening?

A team of Chinese scientists has projected that if we continue down a path of heavy reliance on planet-warming fuels, antimicrobial resistance — the ability of microorganisms like bacteria and viruses to survive against the drugs designed to treat them — could rise by more than 2% globally by 2050.

The paper, summarized by the University of Minnesota, also predicted that if countries are able to meet sustainable development goals, AMR levels could be reduced by about 5%.

But even if some of the sustainable development goals are met, the authors say an overheating planet could still raise AMR levels due to factors like more extreme weather events that bring heavy precipitation and flooding, or altered animal habitats and natural microbial ecosystems that facilitate the spread of zoonotic and vector-borne diseases.

"These challenges highlight the urgent need for global cooperation in developing and implementing strategies to address the interconnected and evolving threats posed by climate change and AMR," they said.

Why is this study important?

AMR "puts many of the gains of modern medicine at risk," according to the World Health Organization, which said it makes infections harder to treat and makes other medical procedures like chemotherapy riskier. In addition to death and disability, the organization also projects AMR could result in $1 trillion in additional healthcare costs by 2050, and $1-3.4 trillion in gross domestic product losses per year by 2030.

Still, it is just one of the many health concerns associated with rising global temperatures.

For instance, scientists say a warmer planet is likely to blame for an uptick of infections from "brain-eating" amoebas, which led to several deaths in India and Israel in 2024. Plus, warmer temperatures are helping disease-carrying ticks spread further west and north in North America. For example, Lyme disease risk doubled in the Canadian province of Quebec and tripled in Manitoba between 2000 and 2015.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

A number of governments are taking steps to address planet-heating pollution, which will also help clean up the air we breathe. For instance, Wales is banning most new roadway projects to cut down on traffic pollution.

You can help by decreasing your reliance on dirty fuels like gas, coal, and oil. One way to do this is by riding your bike or taking public transportation more often. You can also sign up for community solar.

