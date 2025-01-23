Government injects $1 billion into major US industry to support local farmers and businesses — here's how it's helping

Many were thrilled to hear the news.

Pennsylvania's agriculture community received almost $1 billion from the federal Farm Bill and Inflation Reduction Act to support eco-friendly farming practices.

The Bay Journal reported two of the biggest payouts — $21 million to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and $19.6 million to the National Hemp Association.

The PDA aims to make the state's dairy industry greener. Dairy farmers can use newly researched food additives to reduce livestock and manure pollution. These additives affect cows' digestion, decreasing their methane gas output from belching.

The NHA's grant will improve conservation practices for 5,000 acres of Pennsylvania's hemp production land. These practices will also extend to land in other states around the Chesapeake Bay.

Other recipients of the funds include Rodale Institute, Lincoln University, the Pennsylvania Grazing Lands Coalition, and 20 farming and agroforestry organizations. The funds will be used for eco-friendly missions, such as sharing soil health practices between farms and raising low-carbon beef using grazing techniques.

Much of the grant money will help environmentally friendly farmers and businesses brand, promote, and market their products. Boosting markets for these climate-conscious products increases consumer awareness of climate issues and available green products.

This grant is all about supporting "climate-smart practices." The money will help these businesses be greener and thrive as a result. Organizations will use the funds to advance "income stream innovations," aiming to increase sales generated by eco-friendly farms and forest lands.

These strategies benefit the farmers, landowners, and economies. Consumers also benefit.

Climate-smart practices frequently produce higher-quality products with a longer life cycle, meaning consumers don't have to replace items as often.

Green products are frequently healthier and safer. When made with natural methods and organic materials, products are better for consumer health. A prime example is how sustainable clothing doesn't use toxic dyes, which can cause skin irritation, respiratory problems, and even cancer. Another example is Red Dye 3, a toxic additive in food products that was recently banned.

Beyond the consumer and economic benefits, these funds will help reduce agricultural pollution to cool down the planet. Farming accounts for roughly 10% of planet-warming gas pollution in the U.S., so these funds could have a major impact.

Many were thrilled to hear the news. Jill Whitcomb, the deputy secretary of the Office of Water Programs at the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, shared the Bay Journal's article on LinkedIn, and one commenter wrote, "Great news for PA!"

