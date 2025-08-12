Farmers warn beloved fruit may soon be out of reach for many consumers — here's what you need to know

This is only one example of an ongoing trend.

While warmer weather could seem pleasant at a glance, closer inspection reveals a host of problems that stem from Earth's rising temperature. The rise in grocery prices is high on that list.

This year, orchard owners in Ukraine joined the growing crowd of food suppliers impacted by changes in the climate, producing significantly fewer sweet cherries than last year and bumping up prices as a consequence, EastFruit reported.

What's happening?

According to industry reports, the sweet cherry season in Ukraine ended a full week earlier this year than it did last year, with wholesale prices ($3.59-5.26/kg) 45% higher as orchard owners scraped the bottom of the barrel to deliver the last few cherries available. Yields were down thanks to unfavorable weather conditions in the spring and summer, and production costs are up.

Because of the small crop, cherry prices have been higher than last year for much of the season, which has led to reduced consumer demand.

Why is the price of cherries in Ukraine important?

Most of us are not buying cherries from a handful of orchards in Eastern Europe. However, this is only one example of an ongoing trend that has implications at every grocery store.

As the world gets hotter, it impacts the growing conditions for various crops, especially given our global food production system. A heat wave or drought in Spain can impact olive oil prices worldwide. Warm winters in Georgia can obliterate the supply of peaches. And the increased heat also causes more storms, floods, and fires — all of which can impact agriculture and drive up prices for the food that remains.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What's being done about food prices?

Researchers around the world are working to make our food system more resilient to the world's rising temperature. Some are investigating new crops that thrive in the heat, while others are looking at ways to engineer our existing crops so they do better with higher temperatures and less water.

However, our best bet will always be to reduce the heat-trapping air pollution that is warming our planet in the first place — and in the meantime, you can shop smarter to lower your grocery bills.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



