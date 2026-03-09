Trader Joe's products included in nationwide recall impacting over 36 million pounds of food: '[Out of] an abundance of caution'

Trader Joe's status as a supermarket with fans meant that news of the four-item recall spread quickly.

A recall affecting four of Trader Joe's wildly popular frozen foods is underway, the New York Times reported.

What's happening?

Trader Joe's is a unique grocer with a gargantuan cult following, partly because of its legendary, well-stocked selection of prepared refrigerated and frozen foods.

On March 4, the New York Times reported that four frozen food items were being recalled: Vegetable Fried Rice, Chicken Fried Rice, Japanese Style Fried Rice, and Chicken Shu Mai.

The recall initially started with one product.

On Feb. 20, Trader Joe's issued a recall notice warning of the potential presence of "foreign material" in Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice. Products affected in that recall had "Best By" dates between Sept. 8, 2026, and Nov. 17, 2026.

On March 3, Trader Joe's expanded the recall, issuing another notice about affected products and their "Best By" dates and addressing the specific nature of the "foreign material."

"Related to the Ajinomoto recall initiated on February 19, 2026, in an abundance of caution, we are recalling certain Trader Joe's frozen products because of the potential that they may be contaminated with foreign material — specifically, glass," it began.

According to the announcement, the affected units of Chicken Fried Rice had a broader range of "Best By" dates, from March 4, 2026, to Feb. 10, 2027.

Affected units of Vegetable Fried Rice had "Best By" dates from Feb. 28 through Nov. 19, 2026, similar to those of affected Japanese Style Fried Rice, which ranged from Feb. 28 to Nov. 14, 2026.

Recalled Chicken Shu Mai had "Best By" dates between March 13 and Oct. 23, 2026.

Why is this concerning?

Trader Joe's status as a supermarket with fans meant that news of the four-item recall spread quickly in the news and among devoted shoppers on social media.

That hasn't always been the case with recent recalls, and a thread about the recall on Reddit's r/traderjoes was emblematic of the issue.

The original poster asserted that the glass adulteration issue affected products sold at other retailers, including Kroger and Costco.

Over the past year, the Food and Drug Administration has been slow to disseminate critical information about recalls.

That included two instances of adulterated soft drinks and one of potentially contaminated distilled water, which is used in medical environments and other situations where even filtered water isn't sufficiently pure.

What's being done about it?

On the same day that Trader Joe's issued its recall, the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the broader recall notice that mentioned other retailers.

The FSIS urged consumers to check their freezers for affected products from Trader Joe's or other retailers, advising them to discard the items or return them to the point of purchase.

