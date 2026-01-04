Gardener demonstrates tomato-planting hack that works 'too' well: 'They're just too big and healthy'

"Sorry to burden you with all the extra tomatoes."

Be careful what you wish for. A gardener showed how following a tomato-planting hack was perhaps paying off too much when it came to her harvest.

The scoop

In an Instagram reel, creator Sarah Christenson (@silverchrysalis) told the story.

The video kicks off with Christenson showing off the hack that she followed from Paul Avellino's Instagram account (@avellinofarms). It shows that gardeners should plant tomatoes way deeper than they probably assume. Much of the root should go below ground.

"I did this, and I have a complaint," Christenson relays. She then switches to her tomato plant that is absolutely thriving, much to her sarcastic irritation.

"I planted them deep, fertilized them, and now they're just too big and healthy honestly," she laments jokingly. "I prefer, like, just a little wimpy tomato bush like I used to have."

Christenson is definitely dealing with some first-world problems. Her thriving tomatoes required her to go out and buy around $40 of stakes to control them. She has to pick them on a daily basis, which she jokingly characterizes as "too much work."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

"In all seriousness, though, thanks for the good advice," Christenson concludes while enjoying a tomato.

How it's helping

Gardeners often wonder about the ideal depth for planting crops like tomatoes. For most plants, it's best to dig a hole proportional to the plant's pot.

As this hack reveals, for tomatoes it's best to dig deeper — about two-thirds of the plant should be below ground. This method provides protection to most of the stems and all of the roots from cold temperatures and strong winds.

A deeply rooted system stabilizes the plant, supporting its growth and resilience while reducing its dependence on your watering. The roots can get water deep in the ground, which can definitely come in handy in drier areas or ones dealing with droughts.

This hack certainly makes gardening even more appealing. Gardening offers numerous consumer benefits: it can save money on produce, enhance flavor, and boost both physical and mental health. By growing your own food, individuals can experience these benefits firsthand.

This hack can up your tomato bounty, just be prepared for a little more work and investment to handle all the tomatoes you could be dealing with.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on Instagram were receptive to the hack and appreciated Christenson's sense of humor.

A user raved about the technique and the video: "I did this too this year. My plants are HUGE!! Over 7 feet tall. Also your video had me laughing."

The hack's author, Avellino, loved it and shared his appreciation in the comments.

"A friend sent this to us and I cannot express to you how big the smile on my face is right now, he wrote. "Sorry to burden you with all the extra tomatoes."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.