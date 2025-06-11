Gardener shares simple method for strong, healthy tomato plants: 'This is so helpful'

"I need everything explained in this way."

If you have ever tried growing tomatoes, you know they can be a little dramatic. One day, they are thriving; the next, they're flopped over and sulking in the sun.

But one gardener on TikTok just shared a planting tip that is turning struggling tomato growers into confident ones — and the difference starts underground.

The scoop

In a recent video, TikTok creator Misses Drama Queen (@missesdramaqueen) walks through her go-to method for setting up tomato plants for success: cutting off the lower leaves of the plant and burying them deep.

"The deeper you plant the stem, the deeper the root system can go," she says in the video. She goes on to explain that the small hairs that come out of the side of the tomato can grow into a root system.

And when you bury the plant deeper, the root system becomes much stronger, making your tomato plants much sturdier.

How it's helping

This hack gives tomatoes a major head start. A deeper, more widespread root system means the plant can access more water, stay stable in storms, and focus its energy on growing fruit instead of just staying upright.

Beyond better tomatoes, growing your own food at home comes with all kinds of bonuses. You save money on groceries, eat fresher produce, and cut down on plastic packaging and transportation emissions.

Plus, gardening is good for your mental and physical health — it has been shown to boost fiber intake, reduce stress, and help people feel more grounded and connected to their routines.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to praise the way this user was able to break down a gardening technique in such a simple way, leaving experienced and novice gardeners alike thankful for the hack.

"Planting tomatoes this weekend for the first time. This is so helpful!" one user commented on the video.

"I need everything explained in this way," another said.

With the number of commenters on the post, this advice proves to be one of those low-effort, high-reward tricks that makes growing your own food feel way more doable — and a lot more fun.

