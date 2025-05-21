Farmers issue warning as unexpected conditions threaten supply of key crop: 'We have to hope that the weather will assist us'

Unseasonable weather is creating challenges for tomato planting at an Italian agricultural cooperative, Fresh Plaza reported.

What's happening?

La Cupra, a cooperative in the Puglia region that creates artisanal tomato products, is facing delays because of cold temperatures and persistent rainfall.

"Because of the cold and rain, we are late with the tomato planting that we started last week," said Gianluca Manfredi, president of La Cupra, per Fresh Plaza.

The organization, which has grown vegetables on its land for more than four decades, anxiously awaits better conditions.

This timing issue comes when inventory is already tight. The cooperative has depleted almost all its processed tomato products, with only tomato puree remaining to satisfy customer needs until late summer.

Why is climate disruption to food production important?

When weather patterns shift unexpectedly and delay planting times, you might feel the effects in your daily life through higher grocery prices or fewer options at stores.

Food reliability becomes more precarious as the weather becomes less predictable. "We have to hope that the weather will assist us so that we can complete a campaign that is increasingly affected by climate change," Manfredi explained.

For growers, these weather challenges directly impact their financial stability. Delayed planting can shorten the growing window and reduce how much they can harvest or affect product quality. These impacts then ripple throughout the food distribution network.

This situation shows how the climate crisis is impacting food producers right now. When regional specialties such as sun-dried tomatoes are threatened by growing obstacles, cultural traditions and food availability suffer.

What's being done about food production challenges?

In response to these issues, La Cupra and similar businesses are building resilience through crop variety. The cooperative processes artichokes and table olives while waiting for improved tomato planting conditions.

Many food producers are succeeding by emphasizing quality products grown responsibly. The cooperative's focus on transparent and sustainable practices has helped it boost retail sales by nearly a third despite drops in consumer spending.

You can support climate-smart food systems by choosing products from companies that prioritize environmental responsibility. Your purchases help strengthen food production that can better withstand climate challenges.

La Cupra is also modernizing its facilities and expanding its offerings. The cooperative hopes a new plant will increase sales abroad and develop additional ready-to-use sauce options that feature traditional Mediterranean flavors.

