Farming giant drops curtain on $27 million 'glasshouse' that could transform agriculture: 'Significant milestone'

A Birchington, Kent, farm founded in 2009 called Thanet Earth is home to an enormous glasshouse complex used for growing crops, and it's about to get its seventh structure. This new glasshouse will cost approximately $27 million and add 16 acres of growing space to Thanet Earth, bringing the total area to over 124 acres.

According to the BBC, with this glasshouse, Thanet Earth will have enough growing space to produce approximately 150 million more tomatoes per year. Considering the company grows around 550 million tomatoes annually (along with 24 million peppers and 33 million cucumbers), it's nothing to sneeze at.

Managing Director Chris Butler told the BBC that the new glasshouse is a "significant milestone" for the company, as it "strengthens our capacity to grow more fresh produce."

More and more often, extreme weather events damage crops, wiping some of them out entirely and reducing the amount of food available on grocery store shelves.

However, these immense glasshouses provide a buffer against extreme weather, protecting crops and maintaining their viability. Plus, the new glasshouse will be made more resistant to wind with a reinforced gable, so the structure should hold up even against the most powerful gales.

This is a step in the right direction to boost food security since it will help keep food prices down and benefit consumers.

Thanet Earth's new glasshouse may also aid in curbing pollution from the food and agricultural industries. If the company sells its abundance of crops to companies in the area, the food won't have to travel very far, cutting down on the pollution emitted by vehicles, planes, and other means of transportation. This would not only boost food availability for local grocery stores but also reduce pollution in the same communities, decreasing pollution-related health issues.

Thanet Earth's new structure is expected to be ready for planting by November.

