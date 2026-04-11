Hawai'i has a solution to get rid of invasive species: Just eat them

Invasive species such as the ta'ape disrupt ecosystems and threaten native species.

An organization in Hawai'i is encouraging people to make meals out of an invasive species that is damaging the waters around the islands.

Eat the Invaders Hawai'i (@eattheinvadershawaii) shared a video on Instagram of a recipe for smoked ta'ape dip, utilizing the invasive ta'ape, or bluestripe snapper.

As the video explains, ta'ape was introduced by the state Division of Aquatic Resources in the 1950s as a food source but is now considered to be an invasive species, negatively impacting reef ecosystems.

The DAR website details the downsides of ta'ape, including its rapid spread, ability to outcompete native species, lack of natural predators, potential to spread diseases, and general undesirability compared to other snapper.

Invasive species disrupt ecosystems and threaten native species, which disturbs other wildlife in a ripple effect that can even feature species dying off, changed landscapes, and impacts on human activities.

Consuming invasive species is a growing and beneficial trend that has helped bring people together in supporting the environment.

In Europe, officials are encouraging people to eat lion fish, which have wreaked havoc in oceans for years. And in China, people are incorporating invasive crayfish from Louisiana into cuisine, to the point that they have become a popular part of late-night dining.

Eating invasive species is also a great way to engage in sustainable dining, a crucial part of maintaining healthy ecosystems around the world.

Eat the Invaders Hawai'i's recipe for ta'ape is simple and sounds delicious. Take two pounds of ta'ape; season it with salt, pepper, and garlic; smoke it on the grill; and then mix in red onion, pickle, paprika, Greek yogurt, and kewpie mayo for a dip perfect for chips.

People in the comments loved the team's recipe.

"Can tell that tastes BOMB," one person wrote.

Another said, "Looks ono," using a word that translates to "delicious" or "tasty."

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