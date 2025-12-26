Expert encourages social media users to eat species once referred to as 'garbage': 'One of the best'

"The more we eat, the better it is for our reefs."

Taking on invasive species isn't just a noble pursuit; it can also be a delicious one. A video shared on TikTok by digital creator Yohsuke Kobayashi of Island Catch and Cook (@islandcatchandcook) shows how he and his crew catch an invasive reef fish, Ta'ape, and transform it into a tantalizing snack.

The video captures the excitement of harvesting seafood directly from the ocean, including native ones like eagle ray, before zeroing in on the team's targeting of Ta'ape, aka Bluestripe Snapper.

Ta'ape was initially introduced into Hawaiian waters in the 1950s to boost fisheries, but that move has backfired. As Kobayashi explained, the fish pushed out native reef fish and was shunned by locals.

Ta'ape even got branded as a "garbage fish," according to the NOAA Fisheries. That reputation created a vicious cycle, where locals stopped fishing and eating it, and it started to dominate other reef fish.

Contrary to the stigma around the fish, Kobayashi points out that Ta'ape tastes great, is cheaper than other reef fish, and that there's growing demand for it. You can see why, as the group cooks up a delicious-looking dip that the crew raves about in the instant taste test.

"The more we eat, the better it is for our reefs and our environment," he says.

Island Catch and Cook's work in publicizing this approach to invasive species can do a world of good for Hawai'i's threatened coral reefs. Invasive species like Ta'ape can crowd out local species and create unintended consequences for the ecosystem.

Other creators have similarly shown ways to turn the fish into a delicacy with a family frying it to perfection. Officials are urging restaurants and locals alike to put the fish on their menus or tables, in a development that helps out fishers, the environment, and businesses.

Commenters on TikTok loved the group's work and raved about Ta'ape's flavor.

"Bruh snapper one of the best tasting fish out there," one wrote. "Them being invasive for you guys is goldennn."

"I'm not a big fish person but how y'all cooked and prepared it looks soooo good," another gushed.

