Mom urges people to eat fish that's wreaking havoc in waterways: 'So good'

What if you could help save an entire ecosystem just by making dinner? It sounds like a stretch, but that's exactly what one family in Hawaiʻi is doing. The main ingredient is an invasive fish that doesn't belong in local waters.

A recent YouTube video shows a family preparing a fish called Ta'ape. As a child helps scale the catch, the host explains why it's important to take as many as they can. They aren't from Hawaiʻi, and they "eat all the fish that are supposed to live there."

The problem is bigger than just one fish. According to Hawaiʻi's Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Ta'ape was intentionally brought to the islands from French Polynesia in 1955. With no natural predators, the species has since exploded in population, threatening the native fish that are essential to the health of Hawaiʻi's coral reefs.

The family in the video has a simple and delicious solution: fry it up. After cooking, they dress the fish with sauces and spices, turning an ecological threat into a tasty meal.

Their success was a hit with viewers.

One commenter wrote, "Taape with butter ..soo good! Yummy."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

This idea of "eating the invasion" is a powerful tool for communities everywhere. In Oklahoma, the state is paying a cash bounty for invasive black carp to protect the Mississippi River basin.

It's a global effort, too. Officials in the Philippines are encouraging people to eat invasive Midas cichlids that have taken over a local lake. Sometimes nature even joins the fight, as one endangered cod in Australia has developed a taste for invasive tilapia.

Conservation starts at home. From a family dinner in Hawaiʻi to a government program in the Midwest, people are finding that taking care of the environment can be creative, empowering, and even delicious.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.