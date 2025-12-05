Farmers issue warning as worrisome crisis threatens crops: 'Throwing Hail Marys hoping to live to fight another year'

"They're feeling the pressure from the banks, the crops and the low prices."

Mississippi farmers are sounding the alarm as the state's sweet potato crop yields are down 20% to 30% compared to last year.

The drop is squeezing growers and raising concerns about future harvests.

What happened?

By mid-October 2025, about 70% of Mississippi's sweet potatoes had been harvested, but it wasn't looking good.

Lorin Harvey, a specialist with Mississippi State University's Extension Service, told Farm Progress that the state is nowhere near last year's bumper crop, saying, "This year will end up being below average."

In addition to late planting, long stretches without measurable rain were a factor. Some areas went more than 70 days without rain, and only 10% to 15% of the state's acreage has irrigation.

In Houston, Mississippi, the MSU weather station recorded only 6.5 inches from late June — less than half the usual 15 inches.

The potatoes were also much smaller than normal. Because sweet potatoes are sold by weight, producers receive less income. Plus, harvesting ran roughly 10 days behind schedule as growers held out hope for late-season rain.

Growers say they're facing pressure from all around. Caleb Englert, president of the Mississippi and U.S. Sweet Potato Councils, told Farm Progress: "Just like any farmers out there, they're feeling the pressure from the banks, the crops and the low prices. Some growers are throwing Hail Marys hoping to live to fight another year."

Why are declining crop yields concerning?

Sweet potatoes are a staple crop for both consumers and farmers. When yields fall, the ripple effect shows up in grocery stores. Supplies are short, potatoes are smaller, and prices are higher — bad news for families already stretched thin.

Unfortunately, it's not just sweet potato farmers in trouble. Increasing global temperatures are contributing to unpredictable weather patterns, affecting crops globally. From weather wiping out British barley to storms destroying crops in India, it's affecting farmers and consumers globally. Left unchecked, these disruptions could make long-reliable crops unpredictable gambles, jeopardizing food systems and livelihoods.

How can we protect crops?

Many governments support farmers facing challenges either financially or otherwise.

Researchers are also working on solutions, such as technology for smarter crop planning, developing more resilient plants, and more effective farming techniques.

Investments in regenerative agriculture, water conservation, and expanded crop-insurance protections also play a part.

For consumers, reducing food waste and learning about critical climate issues help strengthen the food system from the ground up.

Also, shopping smarter at the grocery store and growing your own food can slash your grocery bill and give you better access to fresh produce.

Ultimately, though, addressing the underlying causes of our shifting climate — human-driven pollution — is the best long-term plan to protect crops.

