New report uncovers soaring prices of common grocery items — here's what's at risk

Groceries are more costly than ever before.

Fruit prices in India have reached their highest level in five years.

What's happening?

Fruit inflation averaged 13.2% between January and September 2025 — marking a stark increase on the 5.9% rise seen during the same period in 2024. Bananas and apples have been hit the hardest, rising 8.1% and 12.2%, respectively.

As unpredictable weather and heavy rains damage crops, groceries are becoming more expensive than ever.

The Economic Times reported that flooding and excessive rainfall in key fruit-producing states have disrupted harvests and supply chains. Those states include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at the Bank of Baroda, said weather extremes have damaged the crops, while BV Patil, president of the Banana Grower's Association of India, noted that despite higher consumer prices, farmers aren't making money due to poor fruit quality.

Other fruits, such as litchi, pears, singara, and berries, recorded an average inflation rate of 13.9%, up from 6.5% a year earlier, even though vegetable prices fell 10.9% in the same period.

The gap shows how erratic weather is disrupting reliable access to food, one of the most basic human needs.

"Unlike vegetables and other food items, fruits are more susceptible to regional supply shocks, limited warehousing, and cold chain constraints," said Paras Jasrai, associate director at India Ratings and Research.

Why are rising food prices concerning?

Rising food costs are not unique to India. Researchers expect global grocery prices to soar by 2030 as extreme heat, drought, and floods make farming less predictable.

Together, these pressures make it hard for farmers to grow affordable produce for consumers.

While this impacts weekly shopping budgets, it also makes it harder for farmers to make a living, potentially leading key food producers to go out of business.

"This year's excessive rains have damaged the crop heavily," said Patil.

What's being done about food inflation?

Small steps at home can make a difference. Between 30% and 40% of all food in the U.S. is wasted each year, according to Feeding America, so simply planning meals carefully and storing produce correctly can save money and resources.

As weather disruptions continue, adapting how we buy, store, and waste food can help strengthen the entire system.

