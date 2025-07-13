Italian winemakers revamp age-old practices to tackle industry's hidden problem: 'Commitment to the land runs generations deep'

Sometimes the best way to move forward is to look back at what worked in the past. That's the approach a group of winemakers in Italy is taking to adopt more sustainable practices in an industry that faces an uncertain future.

As planet-heating pollution from dirty energy is causing lower crop yields and water shortages worldwide, wineries must find less resource-intensive methods to survive. According to Triple Pundit, some winemakers in Italy are meeting the challenge head-on.

The Mezzacorona Group is a community of 1,600 winemakers and farmers in Northern Italy. The group has been around since the turn of the 20th century, and its members proclaim a deep commitment to protecting the environment. As the article notes, the members are certified under a voluntary program that recognizes sustainable practices, minimizing the use of fertilizers, pesticides, and water.

The use of cover crops, which typically include fast-growing grasses or legumes, helps reduce the need for chemical fertilizers. As the name implies, cover crops provide seasonal coverage to boost the health of soil and reduce nutrient runoff. They're also good for weed suppression and pollinators.

The group promotes water conservation by using drip irrigation instead of sprinklers. It works by applying water directly to the plant's roots, thereby minimizing evaporation. One of the earliest forms of the practice dates back to ancient China, over 2,000 years ago.

Such eco-friendly initiatives by major brands are worth supporting, but it's equally important to be cautious of grandiose claims that greenwash companies' reputations. Many top firms tout sustainability credentials, while their owners are among the worst polluters in human history.

The group's pollution footprint is further reduced by its packaging, which uses recycled materials and lighter bottles. Lucio Matricardi, a winemaker at Mezzacorona, explained the motivation.

"Our farmers have deep roots in the region and their commitment to the land runs generations deep, making sustainability a shared priority driven by genuine care and long-standing connection," he said.

