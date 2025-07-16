Scientists discover surprising ingredient that could hold key to meat-free burgers: 'A more meat-like appearance and texture'

These patties also provide essential amino acids your body needs for tissue repair.

Sunflowers aren't just bright yellow blooms swaying in summer fields. Now, they might hold the key to your next meat-free burger.

Phys.org reported that Brazilian and German scientists found a new way to turn sunflower flour into burger patties that could replace meat on your plate.

Maria Teresa Bertoldo Pacheco of Brazil's Institute of Food Technology said, "It should also be noted that, after removing the husks and phenolic compounds, the flour has a very neutral taste and aroma, especially compared to the various vegetable proteins on the market."

That neutral taste matters, as many plant-based meats have a slightly distinctive beef-adjacent taste that many people enjoy but many others find to be a bit too strong. This flour might avoid that problem.

The team tested two types of flour: one made from roasted sunflower grains and the other from textured sunflower protein. They mixed both with tomato powder, spices, and oils like sunflower, olive, and linseed. Then they baked them into mini-burgers.

The textured protein patties held together better. They also had more protein and healthy fats. Each patty delivers nearly half of your daily iron needs, over two-thirds of your zinc requirements, and nearly the full daily value of magnesium and manganese. Iron carries oxygen in your blood. Zinc supports your immune system. Magnesium keeps muscles and nerves working. Manganese strengthens bones.

"From a functional-technological standpoint, processes that build fibrous proteins, such as extrusion, are needed to deliver a product with a more meat-like appearance and texture," Pacheco said.

These patties also provide essential amino acids your body needs for tissue repair. Another benefit? This sunflower flour isn't genetically modified.

Sunflower oil is already popular in Europe, and farmers in Brazil are increasing their sunflower production annually to meet the growing demand. Pacheco added, "I think the study provided a lot of positive references, both for making full use of the cultivar and for encouraging the consumption and appreciation of the flour. The partnership with German researchers was also very important, thanks to the sharing of working techniques, the exchange of knowledge, and the exchange of students and researchers."

Adding plant-based foods like this to your meals could boost your health. Eating less meat has direct health benefits, too. It may reduce your risk of heart disease and certain types of cancer. Here are some simple ways to start incorporating plant-based meals into your diet.

Other scientists are also working on developing meat-free foods. One group made vegan pork ribs with plant-based bones. Another uses fermentation to create tastier meat alternatives. Tempeh, a protein-rich food made from soybeans, is gaining popularity.

Imagine sunflower-based burgers alongside your fries, providing you with more protein, minerals, and a means to help the planet. Next time you see a sunflower, think beyond oil or seeds. It might be the key ingredient in your next burger.

