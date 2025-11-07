Man urges public to eat invasive fish wreaking havoc on local waterways: 'Found a way to deal with the problem'

TikTok creator Patrick Lee (@patricklee_msia) posted a now-viral video explaining how to combat an invasive fish species in Malaysia.

"A group of environmentalist fish hunters called Skuad Pemburu Ikan Asing (SPIA) have found a way to deal with the problem," Lee explained. "'[Turn] them into satay."

#sungaimalaysia #invasivefish #critical2 #ikanbandaraya ♬ original sound - Patrick Lee @patricklee_msia Would you eat Malaysia's ikan bandaraya (invasive suckermouth catfish)? These fish, also known as the pleco, have invaded many of Malaysia's rivers, and are slowly taking over local species and burrowing into riverbanks, causing them to collapse and make floods much worse. But there is a group of people known as Skuad Pemburu Ikan Asing (Foreign Fish Hunter Squad), and one way they're getting rid of these fish, is by eating them! And in this case, turning them into satay. #malaysiarivers

The ikan bandaraya, also known as the suckermouth catfish, is native to South America. They find their way into foreign countries because fish lovers use them to clean their aquariums.

However, once the catfish grow too big, they tend to be discarded into rivers, where they end up reproducing.

This causes a massive problem for the river's ecosystem because most marine life cannot eat them due to their lack of meat and bony frames. Combine this with the fact that suckermouth catfish can survive in polluted water, and you have an invasive species that is nearly invincible to other marine life.

Because of this, they are multiplying, eating native fish eggs, and destroying river beds.

Encouraging the public to consume invasive predators is one of the most common (and effective) ways to manage the populations of an invasive species. Around the world, local and national governments have urged fishermen and hunters to target invasive species to preserve the native ecosystem.

It is important to note that because the waters in Malaysia tend not to always be the cleanest, Lee said that only catfish from a clean source of water are definitely safe to eat.

So, in this particular case, sataying the suckermouth catfish is one of several options for controlling the species' population. Lee noted that some suggest using the catfish as fertilizer, while others are researching it to see if it can be used for pharmaceuticals or as leather.

The comment section under Lee's post was filled with users speaking on the severity of the problem.

As one user pointed out, "Calling it 'Malaysia's' shows how severe this problem is."

Another viewer added, "[It is] one of the worst fish to have beside peacock bass."

