Gardener shares cheap method to grow thriving tomato plants: 'Thank you for the inspiration'

Growing your own tomatoes can feel like hitting the jackpot, especially when you bite into that first juicy, sun-ripened fruit. But getting a big harvest, particularly in a small space, often requires some support.

One TikTok gardener shared her experience trying a popular technique, the "string method," offering a real-world look at what works and what pitfalls to avoid.

The scoop

TikToker Michelle's Garden (@_lunaleaf) posted a video reviewing her first year using the string method for her tomatoes. As she explains, "that means the tomato stem is wrapped around a string as it grows, giving it the support that it needs." The string runs vertically from the base of the plant to an overhead support.

Michelle built a simple, cost-effective frame with just three two-by-fours, showing how adaptable the setup can be. The idea, highlighted by gardening resource Milkwood, is that training tomatoes vertically improves airflow and light exposure. This helps prevent fungal disease and maximizes the heat and light plants need for a big yield.

How it's helping

Michelle found the vertical setup delivered on its promises. "This vertical method allowed for great airflow and easy access for pruning and maintenance," she says. The space-saving aspect was a huge plus. "I was able to grow a lot of tomatoes in a small section of my garden, making it a great option for anyone with limited space," she continues. She also loved the "beautiful green wall" it created, and the structure itself was "really cost-effective."

Beyond the garden setup, growing your own food offers many benefits, such as fresher produce and saving money. Studies also show that gardening boosts physical and mental health. One University of Colorado study found gardeners ate more fiber (1.4 grams more daily) and got more exercise (about 42 extra minutes weekly) than non-gardeners. They also reported lower stress. Another study linked community gardening to higher well-being and optimism.

Growing food at home helps the planet by cutting pollution from transporting produce. Other gardeners offer tips like pruning lower leaves to direct energy to the fruit, and some even grow new tomato plants for free using snipped side shoots. Plus, there's plenty of advice available for growing your own food.

What everyone's saying

Michelle's honest review revealed one major snag: Regular garden string wasn't strong enough.

"I underestimated how heavy the tomatoes would get and overestimated the strength of garden string," she says. "All eight strings snapped, and I had to reinforce the plants. ... It was kind of a mess and honestly very stressful."

Her plan for next year? "I'm going to use rope and something more durable and weather-resistant."

Viewers appreciated the detailed breakdown. "I love it and am going to copy you next year. Thank you for the inspiration!" one person commented.

Another added: "I am always so impressed by people who keep their tomato plants pruned so nicely."

Someone else simply admired the harvest: "Gorgeous tomatoes."

