Gardener reveals surprisingly simple hack for growing big, juicy tomatoes: 'Great tips'

Tomato season is here, and home gardeners everywhere are getting ready to grow their best crop yet.

While growing perfect tomatoes can sometimes feel like a bit of a gamble, there are a few tried-and-true techniques that can help to improve your chances of harvesting ripe, flavorful produce.

The scoop

One helpful tip comes from TikTok user Joseph (@jconte03), who recommends pruning your tomato plants about nine inches below the stem and removing flowers that didn't successfully pollinate.

The idea is to help the plant redirect its energy toward developing healthy, full tomatoes instead of supporting parts that won't contribute to fruit production.

Joseph describes this as a "tomato hack for growing bigger tomatoes!"

How it's helping

Trimming away the lower growth and unproductive flowers allows the plant to concentrate its energy on the fruit that's already developing.

It's an easy adjustment that doesn't require any special tools; just a bit of careful pruning. If your tomato plants are looking a little crowded or struggling to produce quality fruit, this trick might be exactly what they need to thrive.

In general, gardening offers a range of benefits beyond a bountiful tomato harvest. It can help you save money on groceries, provide fresher and better-tasting products, and support both mental and physical well-being through time spent outdoors and engaging in hands-on activity.

On a broader scale, home gardening also has environmental perks, like reducing the carbon footprint associated with transporting store-bought produce and supporting local biodiversity.

What everyone's saying

The response to this tip was positive. One commenter simply said, "Great tips!" Another said, "I just did this."

Others joined the conversation with their own suggestions. One noted that the trimmed cuttings don't have to go to waste: "You can grow new plants with those cuttings. No need for root growth hormones. Tomatoes will sprout with a cup of water or some wet soil."

And of course, there was a bit of humor too, with one user joking, "I heard that screaming the word 'GROW' makes the plant grow 61.3% better."

Whether you are a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this simple pruning hack is an easy way to boost your tomato harvest and get the most out of your plants this season.

