Expert gardener shares tip to grow seemingly endless supply of popular fruit: 'They will come back'

Next time you buy strawberries at the store, you can embark on a gardening adventure, growing more strawberries than you know what to do with.

The scoop

Joe (@joesgarden) shares gardening tips and hacks with more than 1.6 million people on TikTok. In one clip, they show how they turned one trip to the store into a nearly endless supply of strawberries.

#zerowaste #gardening #gardentips #garden ♬ A Gentle Sunlight - James Quinn @joesgarden Today we are back and I am showing you my journey of growing strawberries from seeds. When I started making content back in 2021, this was actually my second ever project, as part of a wider strawberry growing series, so I thought why not tie it together for one 4 year long full length video. Now while growing strawberries from seeds you got from fruits from the shops is fun, I have to issue this bit of important advice. Growing seeds you have saved is fun, but it can be really unpredictable due to the nature of hybrid seeds. For the best results use seed packets, cuttings or potted plants, but if you are curious and want to do the experiment like me, then it's a great experience as you never know what you will get. Growing strawberries from seed is actually not my favourite way to do it, but it is the most rewarding. It can take two years to get fruits, but if you start nice and early like I did (I sowed them at the end of February) it's possible to get fruit in the first year. Please remember, strawberries are perennials, meaning they will die back each year, but don't throw them out, as they will come back the following spring! However, I like to replace my strawberry plants after around three to four years, as I find the yield drops dramatically. If you notice runners appearing and you do not want to propagate like I did in the video, simply snip them off and allow the plant to focus that energy into producing fruit. As always thank you for watching and I love you all, Joe 😊🌱💚 #strawberry

The clip starts with them slicing off a small section of a strawberry, placing it between two sheets of paper towels, and setting it aside to dry out. Once this piece has dried completely, you can separate out the seeds. Next, place some seeds into a small pot or container along with some high-quality soil. Keep the seeds nice and moist, and soon you will have baby strawberry plants.

Joe explains that continuing this process with new strawberries and even taking cuttings of your current plants can create a robust harvest each year.

In the caption, they also reminded viewers: "Please remember, strawberries are perennials, meaning they will die back each year, but don't throw them out, as they will come back the following spring!"

How it's helping

Utilizing tips like this can be an easy entry into the world of gardening. With your leftover fruit, you can see what it's like to grow a little bit of your own food.

If you have the space for it, many gardeners can save hundreds of dollars on produce in a growing season. In addition to saving money, gardening offers tons of health benefits. The Mayo Clinic reported the benefits include increased exercise, improved diet, and reduced stress levels, just to name a few.

One study found that people who eat food from their own gardens have higher levels of fiber in their diet. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fiber can "control your blood sugar … protect your heart … maintain your digestive health … and keep you feeling full."

All these benefits can be achieved just by planting your strawberry waste.

What everyone's saying

Joe has amassed a loyal following that was thrilled to learn about this easy hack.

"Definitely trying this," wrote one person.

Someone else said, "I'll try this method and tell you how it goes."

Another commenter added, "Yours are beautiful!"

