Gardener shares cheap method for near-infinite fresh fruit: 'Enjoy your free strawberries'

Strawberries are a refreshing, healthy snack, but they cost a lot for a small container at most grocery stores.

Luckily, TikToker Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener) provided an affordable, easy way to grow a near-endless supply of the delicious fruit.

The scoop

First, you'll need a container of strawberries from the market — save the plastic packaging for later.

Simon then says to cut thin slivers of the strawberry skin and leave them out to dry for a few days on a paper towel or plate.

Next, rub off the tiny seeds on the outside and tip them onto a plate. Now, grab the empty strawberry carton, fill it to nearly the top with compost or soil, and sprinkle the strawberry seeds on top.

"Place somewhere warm and sunny. Regularly water. Be patient; seedlings eventually appear," reads text on the video, as Simon shows many sprouts coming up through the soil.

Once they've grown a bit more, carefully transfer them into individual pots filled with soil or compost.

Simon showed several flourishing plants, which he said should produce strawberries by the summer.

"Enjoy your free strawberries," he said.

How it's helping

Seeing as the average price of 12 ounces of strawberries is a little over $3, you'll save tons of money growing your own. You shouldn't have to buy any strawberries after the first batch — unless you happen to have a bad harvest — since you can scrape the seeds off your plants and have an infinite supply straight from your backyard.

In addition, you'll have improved mental and physical health by getting outside and getting your hands in the dirt, as studies show gardening can increase fiber intake and boost well-being.

Growing your own food is also a great way to help the environment since you'll reduce your reliance on globally shipped, mass-produced fruits and vegetables that create planet-warming pollution during production and transportation.

Our research shows that every pound of food transported creates 0.18 pounds of carbon pollution, so every bit of food you can grow makes a big difference.

What everyone's saying

Fellow gardeners were eager to grow their own strawberries, and some tried the hack with encouraging results.

"I had about 200 tomatoes, 5 lemon, 2 lime trees, melons, and now strawberries growing all from store-bought fruit, even avocado tree," someone said.

Another shared their positive experience with homegrown strawberries, writing: "I have the descendants of the strawberry plants I grew up with. Endless runners."

"Definitely going to give this a go," one commenter remarked.

