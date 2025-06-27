Gardener shares 'favorite' hack for growing endless fruit all summer long: 'Good to know'

Gardener Lyndsay (@bellawellness_) had a great tip for propagating strawberries that she was keen to share with her TikTok followers.

The scoop

"One of my favorite hacks to get strawberries all season," Lyndsay said.

Lyndsay showed how she spots runners from her strawberry plants and then buries the stems. In a few weeks, they take root and start growing on their own, but the catch is that the original plant is feeding the new one.

To let that first plant put its resources toward growing strawberries, Lyndsay cuts the runner once the new plant looks healthy.

How it's helping

Growing your own food is great for your mental and physical health, plus it saves you a few bucks at the grocery store.

The fruit from your backyard is fresher than anything you could buy from the store, which means it's more tasty and nutritious. Locally grown produce is also less likely to include pesticides, which pose a wide range of health risks and ecological dangers via runoff. Using all-natural alternatives can keep produce in good shape without these downsides.

On top of all that, eating food closer to home also cuts down on pollution.

Transportation accounts for about 20% of any given food's emissions footprint. Keeping that down can help reduce the intensity of extreme weather events. That includes floods and droughts that affect commercial agriculture and raising prices at grocery stores.

What everyone's saying

Lyndsay's tip for infinite strawberries was welcomed by users.

"I just bought my first strawberry plant. Thanks for the hack," one said.

"Good to know! I need an infinite amount of strawberries for my strawberry obsessed children," another wrote.

