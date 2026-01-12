Starbucks employee sparks outrage after sharing photo of concerning scene in store backroom: 'It's too much work'

Starbucks is brewing up some controversy after an employee shared how much food gets wasted at the close of the day.

What's happening?

In the Reddit post, a Starbucks employee showed a heap of packaged pastries and food items stacked in a backroom after closing time, all getting tossed in the trash.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Mount waste last night," the poster wrote.

This isn't the first time Starbucks employees have gone viral for showing the aftermath of a shift. Similar posts in recent years have sparked outrage, including photos of overflowing pastry cases and videos of bags of food being trashed at closing time.

Why is food waste important?

When food is thrown away, all the resources used to grow, transport, refrigerate, and prepare it are wasted too. That includes water, energy, labor, and fuel, all of which contribute to planet-heating pollution.

Globally, food waste accounts for roughly 8% of harmful gas pollution. When discarded food ends up in landfills, it breaks down and releases methane, a potent planet-warming gas far more powerful than carbon dioxide in the short term. At the same time, millions of people struggle with food insecurity, making the destruction of edible food especially hard to swallow.

Is Starbucks doing anything about this?

Starbucks has acknowledged food waste as an issue and says it has taken steps to reduce it.

The company launched its FoodShare program years ago, partnering with food rescue organizations to donate unsold food that is still safe to eat. Starbucks has also invested in compostable packaging and waste diversion goals, aiming to reduce landfill waste overall.

However, employee posts like this suggest the reality can vary widely by store, region, and local food safety rules. Donation programs depend on having nearby partners, proper storage, and staff time. In some locations, like the one in the Reddit post, just trashing is the easiest and most common option.

"My supervisors just dump them in the trash bc it's 'too much work' to donate. i go through them and donate them when i close but i usually work mornings," said the original poster in response to a comment that brought up the donation system.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

While the problem is complex, solutions do exist. Some grocery stores and food retailers have successfully donated food even during emergencies, as seen when Kroger stores worked with food banks after power outages instead of throwing everything away. Trader Joe's locations have also been praised for prioritizing donation over disposal when possible.

When donation isn't an option, composting is a critical backup, keeping food out of landfills and turning it into something useful instead of harmful. Supporting businesses that prioritize eco-friendly waste practices and transparency can help shrink those "mountains" of waste before they ever reach the trash.

