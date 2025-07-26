The company has been experiencing a sales slump for several months.

Starbucks has been experiencing a sales slump for several months, and its latest efforts to reverse the slump will involve offering healthier food and beverage choices, The Straits Times reported.

Specifically, the retail giant is looking to remove canola oil from the menu, where it's currently used in egg bites, several sandwiches, potato bakes, and more. One example the company gave for its anticipated new lineup will be an egg bite made with healthier avocado oil instead of canola.

Similarly, Starbucks recently removed sugar from its matcha powder, which CEO Brian Niccol said had boosted matcha sales by 40%, per Coin World. It's also begun to offer unflavored protein powder as an add-on to cold foam and eliminated the upcharge fee for nondairy milk offerings.

However, the company's work is far from done when it comes to being known as a healthy option. For example, its limited-time Fourth of July frappuccino contained more than twice the recommended daily sugar intake for women, per the American Heart Association, and nearly twice the recommended amount for men.

Starbucks has also struggled to gain customer trust and loyalty in some of its sustainability initiatives. The brand has been accused of greenwashing in several instances, advertising eco-friendly policies while actually delivering something far different.

For example, a recent CBS investigation found that of 36 cups processed with the company's new recycling initiative, only four were actually recycled. The rest were incinerated, releasing toxic chemicals into the atmosphere.

Similarly, Niccol's own private jet usage has come under fire for directly contradicting the company's stated sustainability goals. While many corporate executives also use private jets, each trip he takes from his home to the company's headquarters emits the same amount of toxic gas compounds as an average American family does in an entire year.

Overall, successes like the company's rollout of ceramic mugs in stores and the new push toward healthier food and beverage choices show that Starbucks can truly become healthier and more environmentally conscious to win consumer loyalty.

