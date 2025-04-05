Chef shares smart, money-saving hack to get the most out of your produce: 'I never knew this'

No matter how hard we try, sometimes we just don't have enough time to utilize fresh produce before it spoils or sprouts. However, instead of tossing out a sprouting onion, one chef offered up a surprising tip that you can try at home.

The scoop

As a chef who promotes the reduction of food waste, TikToker Alison (@itschefalison) posted a clip revealing how to use an onion that many home cooks would probably chuck into the garbage.

"In the spring, onions are more likely to sprout, even if you store them properly," she says. Onions can sprout because of moisture, humidity, or warmth.

But that doesn't mean that it can't be used. In fact, onions are typically safe to eat depending on the growth of the sprout.

So, instead of letting a sprouting onion go to waste, the chef explained that as long as the sprout isn't squishy or moldy, you can chop it up and use it as you would a scallion.

As for the onion itself, simply cut away any portion that has become spongy or is covered by mold. If the remainder of the onion is still firm to the touch, it is safe to use.

How it's helping

According to the Department of Agriculture, food waste makes up 30-40% of the food supply in the United States. This results in the loss of billions of pounds of food every year, which costs consumers billions of dollars.

However, food waste doesn't just hurt our bank accounts. As noted by the Environmental Protection Agency, food waste makes up around 24% of all municipal waste in landfills. As food decomposes, it can emit methane, one of the most damaging heat-trapping polluting gases.

There are countless ways you can limit food waste, including by composting, freezing excess food, or finding creative uses for food. You can also cut down on how much food you waste by shopping smarter.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, many users found the tip useful. "I never knew this about onion sprouts before!" one said.

Another shared their personal experience with sprouting onions. "Yup, still totally usable!" they wrote. "Though I usually end up using the sprouted ones to grow more. Put it in some water on the sill and it'll grow roots."

A third person suggested another use for aging onions: "I chop my onions when they start getting old and store them in the freezer. Save the scraps for soup too!"

