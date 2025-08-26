Food prices soar as farmers face unprecedented challenges — here's what you need to know

Fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy are costing shoppers significantly more — and the jump isn't small.

Spain's grocery aisles are telling a different story than last year.

The good news? Potatoes and drinks cost a bit less. The bad news? Fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy are costing shoppers significantly more — and the jump isn't small.

What's happening?

Fresh fruit and vegetable prices in Spain have soared 18% over the past year — the steepest rise in the country — according to Spanish News Today.

Meat and deli products are up 10%, while dairy climbed 3% in July alone, based on data from the Organization of Consumers and Users.

Behind these hikes is a growing challenge for farmers: extreme weather. Droughts shrink harvests, floods wipe out fields, and hotter seasons strain crops that once thrived in milder conditions.

When yields drop, prices at the checkout climb — and not just in Spain. Similar trends are emerging in other parts of Europe and beyond, meaning global food costs could be next.

Why are these prices concerning?

For households already juggling tight budgets, these increases can mean difficult choices about what to buy — or whether to buy fresh produce at all.

That affects more than dinner plates. A steady supply of affordable fruits, vegetables, and proteins is vital for public health. If people cut back on fresh foods because of high prices, nutrition and well-being suffer, especially for families with children.

There's also a ripple effect. As agriculture becomes less predictable, food systems worldwide face pressure, threatening both food security and local economies that rely on farming.

What's being done about it?

The OCU is urging the Spanish government to restore reduced VAT rates on essential goods like fish and meat to help ease costs for shoppers. There's precedent: when olive oil prices hit record highs last year, strategic VAT cuts and better harvests helped bring them down.

Consumers can also take steps to stretch their grocery budgets — from meal planning and buying seasonal produce to seeking out local markets where prices can be lower.

In parts of Spain, farmers are trying everything they can — whether that's planting heat-tolerant crops, changing when they sow seeds, or even switching fields entirely.

In cities, you might even spot balconies overflowing with tomato plants or herbs as more people grow their own food.

None of this will turn prices around overnight, but it might make the next bad harvest hurt a little less.

