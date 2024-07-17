Gardener sparks inspiration after sharing photos of innovative container garden: 'They sure do brighten up your balcony'

"You did it! You did the thing."

A Reddit user is celebrating the summer solstice with a balcony garden that's thriving in its second year.

The Redditor shared their success story with the r/NativePlantGardening community, showcasing a variety of native plants that have not only survived but also flourished in containers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post read: "Balcony Natives Year 2. My second year of native container gardening on my balcony. Most of it survived the extremely mild winter."

The accompanying photos display a balcony bursting with lush greenery, including tall potted plants and sprawling vines.

The Redditor's garden boasts an impressive array of native species, including coral honeysuckle, which had already bloomed, and black raspberries, which had been consistently producing handfuls of fruit for two weeks at the time of the posting.

The gardener plans to cut back the fruiting canes once they're done to allow more sunlight to reach the boneset growing beneath them.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Incorporating native plants into your outdoor space, whether it's a yard or a balcony, offers a slew of benefits for both your wallet and the environment. Native species are adapted to local conditions, needing less water, fertilizer, and maintenance compared to non-native plants.

This means you can save money on your water bills and spend less time tending to your garden — and more time admiring it.

Moreover, native plants create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which play a crucial role in protecting our food supply. Even if you don't have a yard, container gardening with native species can provide a valuable habitat for bees, butterflies, and other important insects that help our crops grow strong.

Fellow Redditors have been quick to praise the balcony gardener's efforts.

One commenter wrote: "Congratulations! It takes a whole other level of commitment to grow native plants in containers. They sure do brighten up your balcony. Enjoy."

Others chimed in with simple but enthusiastic responses like, "Beautiful!!!" and, "You did it! You did the thing."

This Redditor's thriving balcony garden serves as an inspiration for anyone looking to create a more sustainable, eco-friendly outdoor space. By embracing native plants, even in small containers, we can all create a healthier planet while enjoying the beauty of nature right outside our doors.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.