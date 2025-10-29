US farmers issue warning as critical crop becomes harder to grow: 'It's kind of scary'

"The cracks in the ground just seem like they keep getting bigger."

Central Illinois farmers have been struggling to grow soybeans amid extreme drought.

Their growing issues mirror those of many other farmers worldwide, as agriculture is affected by low rainfall, high temperatures, and unpredictable storms.

What's happening?

As Farm Week Now reported, father-and-son farmers Paul and Lucas Roney had to continue their harvest despite extreme drought conditions.

They had to delay their planting season because of excessive spring rains. However, the late-season drought has raised concerns about their soybean harvest.

"We haven't had any measurable rain since maybe the end of July, and that really hurt our soybean yields," said Lucas Roney.

"The cracks in the ground just seem like they keep getting bigger, the dust is flying, and it's kind of scary. I'm hoping that we'll get some rain at the end of the month into November to get the soil recharged."

His father, Paul, expected a total crop failure this year based on recent moisture levels. However, they were still able to salvage yields and praised new genetically enhanced hybrids for their drought resiliency.

Why are low crop yields concerning?

The steady and persistent overheating of our planet is impacting the livelihoods of farmers and the food they produce for people worldwide.

Intensifying weather patterns are disrupting natural ecosystems and food chains while putting farmers out of work and making groceries more expensive for everyone.

Crop yields are relevant to everyone, farmer or not, because they directly affect the global food supply. When farmers face challenges like prolonged droughts, it's harder for them to grow staple crops that people and businesses rely on for nutrition and essential products.

Meanwhile, crop yields are a critical component of local economies, especially in regions that heavily rely on agriculture, such as the American Midwest. Reduced yields can have broad economic consequences, including ripple effects that lead to food insecurity and poverty.

What can be done to support sustainable agriculture?

Fortunately, many innovative initiatives are underway to support the agricultural methods of the future.

One example comes from an organization called Transformation, which helps former factory workers successfully transition from poultry farming to sustainable vegetable farming.

Meanwhile, clean energy innovations are assisting communities in installing solar water pumps to irrigate crops, empowering people to live independently and reduce pollution where they live.

As an individual, you can do your part to support sustainable agriculture and protect the global food supply by educating yourself about critical climate issues, like the ones farmers currently face.

You can also learn more about how to shop smarter at the grocery store, prioritize shopping at local farmers' markets, and make the most of your leftovers to reduce food waste in your household.

