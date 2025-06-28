Scientists discover genetic 'toggle switch' that could transform how we grow food: 'The applications for this breakthrough are nearly endless'

Researchers at Colorado State University have developed a genetic "toggle switch" to help them control plants in ways that could transform our food supply.

Growing crops has become more difficult in a world impacted by unpredictable weather. But with some genetic modifications, fruits, vegetables, and other plants may be able to adapt, making it easier to get food onto your table.

Genetically modifying living organisms is no easy feat, especially with this project's complexity. However, an ACS Synthetic Biology study showed that researchers successfully created DNA segments that they can insert into plants.

After many trials, the Colorado State University research team created a synthetic circuit that could "make the plant do something different."

Phys.org reported that these new DNA segments allowed specific genes in the plant to turn off and on depending on external factors. That means the plant could more easily adjust to its surroundings, like drought.

"This work is a promising initial step to programming plants to do all sorts of useful things that were not possible before," said professor June Medford, per Phys.org. She added that the agriculture sector could use this technology to better time when fruits ripen.

The study further explained how turning genetic factors on and off in plants may aid food security, helping keep people fed and making food more accessible. It could also enhance material production and reduce supply chain disruptions.

While some argue against genetically modified organisms, they can do a lot of good for people and the planet. Some possible benefits outlined by Medline Plus include better taste, reduced costs, and disease- and drought-resistance.

Preventing crop loss is a big deal when it comes to food supply and costs. As the Food and Drug Administration explained, GMOs can lead to healthier foods and less waste.

Estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show that 40%-50% of food is thrown out, which limits access to healthy food and causes pollution, so any means of reducing those numbers is helpful.

GMOs have existed for quite some time, with many research teams focused on them. One is working on water use efficiency in crops; another has put immune receptors from moss into flowering plants.

Another professor on the team, Ashok Prasad, said, per CSU: "In the face of unpredictable and unseasonable climates, farmers could control the state of their crops by 'turning on' a switch."

As for when genetic toggle switches could become more widespread, there is still a way to go. While this study proves it is possible, it is the first in full-grown plants. More research is necessary before it takes hold in the agricultural industry.

Even still, Prasad said he believed "the applications for this breakthrough are nearly endless for humanity and the environment," per Phys.org.

For now, your everyday actions can continue to make a difference. Try composting your food scraps, switching to a plant-based diet, or growing your own food to save money and help the planet.

