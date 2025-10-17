US farmers issue warning as crucial crop becomes harder to grow: 'I gamble every year'

The more we pollute our atmosphere, the more heat it traps, and the hotter our planet gets, the more unstable the weather becomes. That doesn't just mean rainy days or hot summers; it's having a severe impact on agriculture around the globe, including in the United States.

This year, one of the impacted regions is Northern Michigan, where cherry farmers are seeing only 60% of the expected yield, according to Fresh Plaza.

What's happening?

This isn't the first year that cherry crops have taken a hit due to uncertain weather.

"I gamble every year, I'm a cherry farmer," said Phil Hallstedt, co-founder of HH Cherries and Red Truck Orchards, per Fresh Plaza. "And I guess that's why I don't go to the casinos, right?"

However, a March ice storm and heavy frost caused major damage this year, following another year of heavy losses due to severe weather. Farmers are already feeling the pinch thanks to international trade disruptions, which have led to higher costs for packing materials and a slower export market.

Why is the decreased cherry harvest important?

For cherry farmers in Michigan, the impact of this poor growing season is obvious. A failed crop means a severe financial loss, and in some cases may mean the loss of a farm.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

But this also has a broader impact on American consumers. The more regions and crops are affected by shifting weather patterns and extreme weather events, the harder it is for our food production system to keep up with demand, and the more prices rise at the grocery store. It gets more expensive to put food on the table, and some favorites may no longer appear on the shelves.

What's being done about failing crops?

Scientists are continuously developing new solutions to keep our agricultural system running as the weather changes around us. Some are working on modifying existing crops to make them more hardy. Others are investigating new crops that do well in the harsher conditions.

Ultimately, the best option is to stop the overheating of the planet by reducing pollution. That will take everyday people getting involved at every level.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.