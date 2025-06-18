Influencer shares surprising method to make use of aggressive fish that's taking over US waterways: 'Never thought you could eat them'

"They are really good!"

To combat the threat of invasive species to ecosystems, thinking creatively is key.

One conservationist revealed the best method to conquer your appetite and create a safer, healthier community for yourself and wildlife.

"I'm going to show you how to make one of the most invasive freshwater species in southeast Florida into a quality meal," Dora Zouboukus (@reel_exploradora) explained on a video on TikTok.

Snakehead fish are originally from Asia and Africa. They are not native to North America, and their predatory propensity has contributed to their expanding population since their discovery in the U.S. in 2000.

Before their introduction, snakeheads were sold as pets in stores across the U.S., and they likely arrived in the nation's waters after unauthorized release. Their migration to the wild showcases just how impactful and aggressive they can be.

"Should snakeheads become established in North American ecosystems, their predatory behavior could also drastically disrupt food webs and ecological conditions, thus forever changing native aquatic systems by modifying the array of native species," stated one USGS report.

Invasive species pose a wide range of threats that extend beyond their ecosystem. They can rebalance the food supply, creating less bountiful food for humans, and they can transfer diseases. Biodiversity also has implications for the agricultural food chain, as some species can eradicate necessary keystone species that play a part in crop growth.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission encourages fishing and consuming snakeheads. The fish are said to "have medicinal benefits in their native range by hastening the healing of wounds and internal injuries."

Dora's instructions on how to prepare the highly edible fish give more fishers the impetus to catch snakehead and prepare a mouth-watering dinner along with them.

"Snakehead has a mild taste which makes them excellent to cook with," the conservationist said in the video.

TikTok viewers were inspired to get out their fishing rods.

"Looks delicious," wrote one.

Another had no idea you could consume them. "Never thought you could eat them," they wrote.

The OP responded with good news: "They are really good! I'll have more recipes up this month!!"

