Experts warn of price spikes for beloved snack food as conditions worsen: 'We remain concerned about availability for the rest of the year'

Sardine suppliers in Morocco, where around 50% of the world's canned sardines are sourced, have warned that consumers should expect higher prices and limited stocks of the protein-rich snack in the coming weeks.

What's happening?

The Grocer reported that, according to a major British importer, sardine harvests in the Atlantic near Morocco are almost "non-existent," and fishermen have been returning from their trips emptyhanded for several weeks.

It's believed that a combination of overfishing and rising global temperatures has led to a decline in sardine populations, and it's already having a big impact on the global supply chain.

"Moroccan sardines production faced significant supply challenges in 2024," Chris O'Rorke, sales & marketing director at Kingfisher Foods, a sardine supplier in the United Kingdom, told The Grocer. He explained that production in southern ports had declined by up to 60% compared to 2023, but Kingfisher was still able to fulfill all customer orders through the second quarter of 2025.

"But we remain concerned about availability for the rest of the year," he added, noting that Moroccan suppliers were hesitant to take more orders since prices have increased significantly due to the dwindling inventory.

Why are sardine shortages concerning?

Sardines are an affordable, nutritious snack, offering people an easy way to get their daily requirements of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, among other key nutrients.

Since Morocco is a major exporter of the popular snack — supplying 60% of tinned sardines in the U.K., 58% in the European Union, 15% in Africa, 9% in the United States, and around 7% in Asia, per the Grocer and Morocco World News — reduced fish levels in the Atlantic will likely send shockwaves through the global food system.

If prices rise too high, consumers will have to switch to other low-cost protein sources. Shortages will also affect fishermen and suppliers who depend on healthy fish stocks for their livelihoods.

The Grocer reported that retailers, including the British supermarket Asda, are already out of stock of some sardine brands sourced from Morocco.

"While the exact reasons for the reduced availability are not fully understood, there are indications that climate change may be influencing fish migration patterns, moving them away from traditional fishing grounds and beyond the reach of the predominantly artisanal fleet," a spokesperson for Princes, a U.K.-based food and beverage supplier, told the Grocer.

Rising ocean temperatures and overfishing have a negative impact on sardines, other marine animals, and aquatic ecosystems. Many fish — including sardines — are migrating to cooler waters, forcing whales, dolphins, and other large marine creatures to change their diets to survive.

What's being done about shortages?

Some suppliers and grocers in the U.K. have started exploring alternative sources, according to the Grocer.

And while sardine stocks may not be plentiful at the moment, invasive fish and crab species, such as blue crabs, snakehead fish, and blue catfish, are taking over in Italy and Maryland.

As the Earth warms and invasive species become more of a problem, many state and local officials are urging residents to catch and eat them to keep populations under control. Some offer cash prizes to those who catch the most fish, so it's worth checking with your local wildlife department for a potential free meal and a chance to help the planet.

Eating more plant-based foods is also a great way to benefit your health, save money on groceries, and reduce strain on our oceans.

