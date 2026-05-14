More than 3 dozen snack products pulled as salmonella fears hit major brands

Over three dozen snack items sold under assorted brand names have been recalled after dairy ingredients used in them were flagged for possible salmonella contamination, Fast Company reported.

The expanding recall traces back to an earlier action involving California Dairies Inc., which, according to an Food and Drug Administration safety alert, pulled buttermilk and bulk powdered milk that had been distributed to manufacturers last month. Since that initial action, other companies using those dairy ingredients have issued recalls of their own, broadening the impact to snack foods sold across the United States.

What's happening?

In a May 11 update, the FDA said eight recalls were tied to the initial incident, covering over three dozen snack items marketed under several brands, per Fast Company.

Most of the recalled items are snack foods sold nationwide. At least one affected product was sold at Target stores, showing how quickly a potentially contaminated ingredient can move through the food supply once it reaches multiple manufacturers.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause serious illness. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Infections can be especially dangerous for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, and in severe cases can become life-threatening.

Why is this recall concerning?

Any recall involving possible salmonella contamination is significant because the bacteria cannot be seen, and many consumers may already have affected products at home by the time warnings are issued.

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This recall also illustrates how a single ingredient problem can spread across the industrial food system. When one supplier distributes a contaminated or potentially contaminated ingredient to several manufacturers, the result can be a chain reaction of recalls spanning numerous brands. For consumers, this can create confusion in the pantry and increase the chances that a recalled product goes unnoticed.

Recalls like this may appear to be isolated incidents, but they can also point to broader vulnerabilities in large-scale food production, including limited oversight, supply-chain shortcuts, or inconsistent safety controls among suppliers and manufacturers.

That is why transparency matters. The faster regulators and companies identify a problem and communicate it clearly, the better the odds that consumers can avoid illness.

What's being done about this recall?

The FDA has gathered the affected products into one list, so consumers can more easily check whether anything in their home is included. According to Fast Company, manufacturers have also recalled products made with the original dairy ingredients.

If you have snack products that could be affected, the safest move is to review the FDA recall notices and compare product names, lot numbers, and package details. If there is a match, do not eat the product. Follow the recall instructions, which typically advise throwing the item away or returning it for a refund.

More broadly, stronger supplier oversight, faster traceability, and more consistent safety standards throughout the food chain could help prevent one contaminated ingredient from triggering a recall. For consumers, keeping up with FDA food safety alerts remains one of the most effective ways to protect their households.

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