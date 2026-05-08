Major food recall is pulling popular potato chip brands off the shelves

Your favorite snack might be one pantry check away from the trash.

Utz Quality Foods has launched a nationwide recall of several Zapp's and Dirty potato chip varieties after learning that a seasoning ingredient may be linked to possible Salmonella contamination.

The voluntary recall covers nine products sold across the country. According to a notice on the FDA website, all of them were made with seasonings that use dry milk powder obtained from California Dairies through an outside supplier. Although the seasoning tested negative before it was used, Utz said it is recalling the products anyway out of caution.

The recalled products include multiple Zapp's flavors, including Bayou Blackened Ranch, Salt and Vinegar, and Big Cheezy, as well as Dirty brand Salt and Vinegar, Maui Onion, and Sour Cream and Onion chips. The FDA notice includes the full list for anyone ready to do a very humbling audit of their snack stash.

For shoppers, the takeaway is pretty simple: If your chips match the listed codes, don't eat them. Utz said consumers can contact its customer care team with questions or to request a refund, including by phone at 1-877-423-0149.

According to Mayo Clinic, Salmonella symptoms can include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, headaches, and sometimes bloody stool, with symptoms typically showing up within hours to six days after exposure. Most infections clear up on their own, but not always.

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In some cases, the illness can lead to severe dehydration that requires hospitalization, and more serious complications can occur if the infection spreads beyond the intestinal tract. Contact a physician if the symptoms last more than a few days, or if you have a high fever or bloody stools.

While food recalls such as this can seem like isolated incidents, they also show how fragile industrial food production can be. One ingredient problem further up the supply chain can ripple across multiple products on store shelves nationwide.

When supply chains are long and layered with third-party suppliers, fast disclosure and transparent recalls become critical for protecting consumers from preventable risks.

In the recall notice, Utz said it is acting "out of an abundance of caution." The company also urged customers who purchased the affected products to not eat them and noted that, at least so far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled chips.

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