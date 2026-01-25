Shopper shares photo of upsetting sighting in grocery store produce section: 'I've complained to them'

Shoppers at Sainsbury's are pushing back after the U.K. supermarket chain removed loose white potatoes from some locations, leaving only plastic-wrapped options on the shelves.

What's happening?

A Redditor shared their frustration with the r/Anticonsumption community after learning that their local Sainsbury's had stopped selling loose white potatoes.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"They used to sell loose white potatoes, now they don't," the Redditor wrote. "I've complained to them in person and I've left a comment on Instagram, but I haven't received any reply, and they're still doing it."

Other commenters shared similar grievances.

One pointed out the irony of checkout staff placing plastic-wrapped produce into additional plastic bags.

Another noted the difficult trade-off many shoppers face: driving further to find loose vegetables can mean spending more on fuel and dedicating hours each week to grocery shopping.

Why is pre-packaged produce concerning?

For shoppers who prefer to buy only what they need, pre-packaged potatoes create an immediate problem.

Bags often contain more than a single household can use before the vegetables start sprouting or going soft. That means paying for food that ends up in the trash.

The plastic bags add another layer of hassle. Even recyclable packaging requires sorting, cleaning, and finding the right collection point. Many shoppers simply don't have time to track down specialty recycling options for every type of film and wrapper.

On a larger scale, plastic packaging for produce that doesn't require it adds to the growing problem of single-use materials piling up in landfills and waterways.

Is Sainsbury's doing anything about this?

Sainsbury's has pledged to cut its own-brand plastic packaging and achieved an 18.7% reduction since 2018.

Pre-packaging can reduce in-store food waste by protecting produce during handling. Supply chain logistics and shelf-life concerns may play a role in individual store decisions.

This change might be a localized issue rather than a company-wide policy.

What can I do to reduce plastic packaging waste?

Shoppers looking to cut down on unnecessary packaging have several options. Local farmers' markets and greengrocers typically sell loose vegetables by weight. Many areas now have zero-waste shops that let you bring your own containers.

When plastic packaging is unavoidable, buying in quantities you'll actually use helps prevent food waste at home. Meanwhile, storing potatoes in a cool, dark place can extend their life.

Speaking up makes a difference, too. Customer feedback through official channels, social media, and in-store comment cards can influence retailer decisions. When enough shoppers ask for loose produce options, a store may respond.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.