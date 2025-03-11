  • Outdoors Outdoors

Frustrated community member shares heartbreaking video after hike near local creek: 'Depressing to see'

by Yei Ling Ma
"Out of sight, out of mind" makes it easy to forget that our purchasing decisions have an impact that extends far beyond the present moment. 

One frustrated TikToker, Brandon (@brandonsedai), filmed a video showing where our plastic trash often ends up: in local waterways and tragically strung around surrounding trees. 

@brandonsedai Everyone should volunteer for a community cleanup just to see how bad plastic is for the environment #plastic #waste #singleuseplastic #environment #sustainability #trash #litter #environmentalist ♬ original sound - brandonsedai

"When the creek fills up, [the trees] are kind of just collecting all this plastic and trash," Brandon said, grabbing handfuls of debris from native willow trees. 

Littering causes our waterways to fill with trash. 

Brandon notes, however, that even when people dispose of trash in proper receptacles, it can still end up in waterways. Aquatic trash can be carried by wind and rain, polluting water sources and posing harmful threats to aquatic life, per the Environmental Protection Agency. 

The prevalence of trash-clogged waterways shows the persistent nature of the trash we produce. The accumulation of plastic trash on surrounding trees is a prime example of why the world must abandon single-use plastics and "move to more sustainable systems asap," as Brandon says. 

Plastic waste can take anywhere from 20-500 years to decompose, according to the United Nations. And even then, the plastic doesn't fully go away. It turns into microplastics that contaminate natural resources and disrupt human health.

As a consumer, you have enormous power to effect change by choosing more sustainable solutions and reducing plastic consumption and waste. Follow our guide on how to use less plastic to make small but mighty changes in your everyday routine. 

Modern technology, such as Baltimore's Mr. Trash Wheel and the Dutch WasteShark, has also been designed to help clean up trash from waterways — but there's still a long way to go. 

Brandon recommends everyone volunteer for a community cleanup "just to see how bad plastic is for the environment."

"Depressing to see them so covered in trash," one commenter wrote.

"Thank you for giving a s*** and helping," another user said.

