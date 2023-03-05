Reddit user shares how to juice every last penny from a store-bought rotisserie chicken: ‘It makes life easy’

Commenters shared their enthusiasm, as well as their own homemade broth tips.

A Reddit user has shared their clever hack for maximizing the potential of a rotisserie chicken.

In a post on the r/Frugal subreddit, a user explained how to get the most bang for your buck out of a store-bought rotisserie chicken. The user said they make homemade chicken broth out of the chicken carcass, saving money, ingredients, and packaging in the process.

“We bought a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store for the meat. After getting all the meat off I threw the bones, silverskin, cartilage, and other undesirable stuff into the instant pot with 1.5-2 liters [2 quarts] of water and 10-15 grams [2-3 teaspoons] of salt and set it to ‘broth’ on high for 2 hours,” the user explained. “Afterwards I strained the large bones off in a colander and fished out the small particles with the sieve pictured. It tastes delicious and very strong. I will make some soup later this week with it.”

The user notes that it makes only about $3 worth of broth, but it takes just five to 10 minutes, and as the Redditor added, “you are using up the whole animal instead of wasting anything.”

In addition to saving money, maximizing the efficiency of your groceries helps reduce the waste you produce, which in turn prevents more waste from rotting in landfills and contributing to the overheating of our planet.

Users shared their enthusiasm, as well as their own homemade broth tips, in the comments.

“​​I add in vegetable scraps to my broth. Then I freeze it in silicone ice cube trays. If you figure out how many cubes equals a cup of broth it makes life easy,” one user wrote.

“Bone broth goes for a premium, and you’re getting it from stuff that would have gone to waste. Save your veggie scraps and you will never be out of quality broth again! Just store it in the freezer, life is good. Saved me a ton of grief during an elimination diet,” another added.

