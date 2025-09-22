John Deere reveals game-changing robot that could forever change farming: 'A proven solution'

"We're excited to have them fully part of the John Deere team."

John Deere has acquired 100% of GUSS, with plans to sell and service "the world's first and only fully electric autonomous herbicide orchard sprayer," according to Electrek.

The company now plans to integrate GUSS technology into its broader precision agriculture tools, extending the reach of GUSS' sustainable technology globally.

The battery-powered autonomous sprayer features the Smart Apply weed-detection system, which measures chlorophyll to distinguish between crops and weeds, spraying only where weeds are present while reducing chemical use. Without blanket spraying, farmers will incur significantly lower costs, in addition to a reduced environmental impact resulting from a decrease in chemical runoff into soil and waterways.

It is also capable of up to 12 hours of continuous operation per charge. Electrical operation means a reduction in air and noise pollution, creating healthier communities in the vicinity of agricultural operations. According to Electrek, over 2.6 million acres have already been sprayed using GUSS machines, translating to massive cumulative savings on water, herbicide, and energy. John Deere's intention to scale these machines internationally will result in widespread sustainability benefits across agricultural areas worldwide.

Global use of pesticides is estimated to be around 5 million tons per year. In the United States, the agricultural industry is responsible for approximately 10.5% of total emissions. The widespread adoption of precise chemical spraying technology can make a substantial difference in reducing pollution runoff, creating healthier and safer environments for both wildlife and humans.

"Fully integrating GUSS into the John Deere portfolio is a continuation of our dedication to serving high-value crop customers with advanced, scalable technologies to help them do more with less," Julien Le Vely, John Deere's director of Production Systems, High Value and Small Acre Crops, told Electrek.

Le Vely also pointed to the rising interest in automated agricultural equipment, driven by demand for more affordable food and produce, as well as the national labor shortages resulting from the Trump Administration's anti-immigration policies, particularly affecting migrant workers in the agricultural industry.

"GUSS brings a proven solution to a fast-growing segment of agriculture, and its team has a deep understanding of customer needs in orchards and vineyards," he told Electrek. "We're excited to have them fully part of the John Deere team."

