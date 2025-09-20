Winemakers devastated by series of unforeseen events: 'There's not a single crisis that hasn't hit us'

"You look left and right, and everything is broken."

Lebanon's wine industry is under intense strain as years of conflict have collided with the country's worst drought on record, reported Reuters. Generational vineyards are seeing devastating losses, and farmers fear they may not be able to recover.

What's happening?

In the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon's winemaking hub, winemaker Elias Maalouf told the news outlet his family's six-generation vineyard is barely surviving. "Whether it's a political war or a climate war, we're suffering on all sides," he said.

Last year, Israeli air strikes prevented him from harvesting most of his crop, Reuters reported. Explosions destroyed 6,800 bottles, left 12,000 exposed to the sun, and spoiled another 20,000 liters when fermentation tanks burst open.

"We had prepared 40,000 bottles to export," Maalouf said. "Then, boom. You look left and right, and everything is broken."

This year, drought has cut his harvest even further. "There's not a single crisis that hasn't hit us farmers," Maalouf said.

Why is this important?

Lebanon is facing its most severe drought on record, part of a wider pattern scientists link to rising global temperatures, Reuters reported. Poor rainfall left Maalouf 60 tons short of his target harvest of 80 tons. Similar droughts around the world show how disrupted weather patterns are draining water supplies, destroying crops, and increasing the risk of wildfires.

Farmers across the Bekaa Valley are also dealing with soil damage, per the news outlet. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said more than 4,000 hectares of crops and vineyards were affected by the strikes, and some farmers fear long-lasting effects from the use of white phosphorus.

Extreme weather has always occurred, but scientific consensus is clear that human-driven warming makes droughts and storms more destructive. Stories of scorched crops, water scarcity, and failing harvests are becoming more common, underscoring the need for urgent action on critical climate issues.

What's being done about it?

To stay afloat, Maalouf has turned to new ventures. His winery now rents out equipment to restaurants and enthusiasts, reported Reuters. They can create their own wine blends or use the space to make arak, a traditional Lebanese spirit.

Globally, communities are adapting to worsening droughts through water-efficient farming, expanded renewable energy, and stronger support for farmers. Every day, people can help by conserving water, cutting food waste, and supporting sustainable agriculture.

For people in the U.S., installing solar panels alongside battery storage can also help households make their homes more resilient when extreme weather events disrupt power. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

