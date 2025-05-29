Experts warn grocery bills could surge as powerful factor affects seafood supply: 'May become difficult to find in our waters'

Prices jump when demand stays steady, but there's less to go around.

Many people have been feeling the pressure of rising grocery bills over the past few years. But despite consumer inflation decreasing earlier this year, food prices are still going up. One of the biggest contributors? Seafood, which has soared in price, largely because of rising temperatures affecting supplies, according to ChosunBiz.

What's happening?

The annual consumer inflation rate measures how much the price of goods and services has changed. Since January 2025, this rate dropped in April from 3% to 2.3%, according to Trading Economics. However, consumers are still seeing high food prices, especially meat and seafood.

Fishing industries are struggling with decreased catch volumes due to rising water temperatures, said Choi Yong-seok, director of the National Institute of Fisheries Science, "Climate change is progressing more rapidly and seriously than expected across our seas and the fisheries industry." NIFS also projected "seaweed like kelp and sea mustard, as well as sea cucumbers, may become difficult to find in our waters," according to ChosunBiz.

Why do rising seafood costs matter?

As ocean temperatures rise and fish and seafood populations shrink, prices at the grocery store keep climbing. Prices jump when demand stays steady, but there's less to go around.

Several types of fish communities have been impacted by rising temperatures. According to the 2024 Fishery Production Survey from Statistics Korea, total fishery production decreased by 2.2% from 2023. Coastal and offshore fisheries noted an 11.6% production drop. That means fewer fish at the docks and a higher grocery bill for you.

But these rising prices are also a warning sign that warmer waters are disrupting marine ecosystems. Many sea species are sensitive to water temperature changes. Too-warm water can kill off these species, affecting the populations of other species that feed on them. Ultimately, this has a ripple effect on the human food chain and its prices.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

What's being done to protect fish and seafood populations?

Several laws regulate the fishing and seafood industries to prevent overfishing and ensure sustainability, like the Magnuson–Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act. But to protect these populations from rising water temperatures, decreasing energy usage and lowering pollution are necessary.

Activities that burn fewer fossil fuels, like driving less or switching to solar power, release fewer heat-trapping gases into the air. This can help stabilize ocean temperatures and keep marine ecosystems and populations healthy. Everyday actions, like recycling and using natural cleaning products, can all add up to stronger seafood supplies.

The move toward healthier oceans and lower seafood prices won't be immediate. In the short term, learn to shop smarter at the grocery store. Cut your bill by planning ahead, shopping sales, and avoiding buying more than you can use.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.