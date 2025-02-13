Scientists sound the alarm after staggering change in world's oceans creates surprising consequence: 'The only answer'

The world's oceans hit their highest temperatures ever recorded in 2024. Perhaps among the more surprising impacts were wild weather swings in midwest areas such as Minnesota. The state saw record highs for both winter and fall temperatures, reported the Minnesota Star Tribune.

What happened?

Minnesota's lakes stayed thawed through the winter, leading to the warmest January-February stretch in well over 130 years. Then, in June, floods nearly destroyed the Rapidan Dam near Mankato. Afterward, the state wrapped up its warmest-ever fall.

According to new research from an international science team, these weather extremes stemmed from ocean temperatures that broke records for the seventh straight year.

John Abraham, a thermal scientist at the University of St. Thomas and one of the study's lead scientists, explained to the Star Tribune, "That's because the oceans transfer heat and humidity to the atmosphere, and heat and humidity are what create our weather and our extreme weather."

Why are rising ocean temperatures concerning?

When sunlight hits Earth, most of its heat gets trapped in ocean water rather than warming the air or melting ice, according to the Star Tribune. The oceans were about 1 degree Fahrenheit warmer in 2024 compared to the 1981-2010 average. That seemingly small increase in temperature is roughly equivalent to the amount of energy that could power human civilization for over three decades.

In Minnesota, warmer oceans mean less winter ice on lakes, threatening fish populations. Moose and other wildlife also struggle with milder winters.

More intense rain events increased flooding risks. Though extreme weather has always occurred naturally, human activities that trap heat in the atmosphere now supercharge these events, making them more dangerous for communities.

What's being done about ocean warming?

"The only answer," Abraham told the Star Tribune, "is to drastically cut the release of greenhouse gases."

The falling cost of clean energy offers hope. "It used to be that solar panels on a house was a statement of ethics, but now it's really a statement of prudence," Abraham continued, "I have solar panels, and now, in the summer months, I get a check from Xcel. When you drive down to Worthington and southern Minnesota there are wind turbines as far as you can see."

Switching to clean power will save you money while protecting our planet from more extreme weather. Minnesota's expanding clean energy options serve as an example of how everyday choices can add to meaningful solutions.

