Experts warn grocery prices could soar as relentless heat wave devastates crops — here's what you need to know

You're not imagining things if you've thought grocery prices are increasing. The cost of agricultural goods has risen dramatically as global heat waves hinder crop growth. With fruits, vegetables, and even livestock becoming more vulnerable to weather impacts, it could have dire consequences for food security.

What's happening?

The Chosun Biz recently reported that, in South Korea, watermelon prices are 17.6% higher than last year and 33.7% more than one month ago. Meanwhile, tomatoes are up by 42.6%, while a single cabbage costs 11.2% more than in 2024.

Experts blame a continuous heat wave for lower yields and greater demand, which has resulted in skyrocketing prices. This comes after the U.S. had the seventh-warmest June ever recorded, affecting 177 million people, including the more temperate New England region.

Heat waves stress plants, increase evaporation, boost susceptibility to pests and diseases, and affect pollinators. Research suggests that the world loses 3% to 5% of produce and nut crops because of insufficient pollination.

Why are rising food costs concerning?

According to Savings.com, one in three people worries about grocery prices, while 78% have reduced purchases because of a lack of affordability. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated in February that supermarket costs will increase by 3.3% this year.

Ongoing heat waves could exacerbate demand, with dire implications for the global food supply. In 2024, about 8.2% of the world experienced hunger, amounting to nearly 673 million people.

With atmospheric pollution bringing concerning weather trends, including excessive heat and prolonged drought, experts anticipate a 6% to 10% decline in India's wheat and rice production in the upcoming decades. The same could occur in other agricultural hubs globally, leaving more of the population without enough to eat or affordable options.

What's being done to safeguard the food supply?

Using clever shopping tactics can help with food security and save you money. You might not realize that you waste about $750 on unused food annually. Reducing your purchases by 15% could save you $110 and help preserve food for others.

On farms, modern growers use drones to monitor crops for heat stress, pest infestations, and disease. This enables them to manage plant health and address their needs proactively. For instance, drones improve irrigation use by 28% for wheat crops.

Increasing soil health also improves moisture retention. Soil can hold up to 10 times its weight in water for plants when needed, according to the Soil Health Institute. Adding compost and no-till farming can help producers achieve optimal soil conditions.

