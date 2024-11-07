Chef demonstrates easy, one-step hack to revive wrinkled cucumbers: 'Get them fresh and crunchy again'

Certain vegetables can get limp or wrinkly in the fridge, but that doesn't necessarily mean they have gone bad. One creator on TikTok showed followers how to revive cucumbers.

The scoop

Mairym Monti Carlo (@themonticarlo) is a creator and chef who shares kitchen hacks, recipe tips, and food safety information on her TikTok channel. In one clip, Mairym shows how she revives her wrinkled cucumbers to "get them fresh and crunchy again."

If you have a wilted cucumber, it is possible it's just dehydrated. Make sure you check the vegetable for other signs that it has gone bad, like mold, before trying a hack like this.

If your cucumber is worth saving, all you will need is some water and a jar. To bring your veggies back from the brink, start by cutting them into quarters. Next, pop the pieces into a jar and cover with cold water. After a night in the fridge, your cucumbers should be crunchy and ready to use in your favorite recipes.

Mairym has also shown how to revive other easily dehydrated vegetables like carrots and celery.

How it's helping

Tips like this are a boon to your wallet, helping prevent waste by keeping your food fresh for longer. In the United States, more than one-third of our food ends up in landfills, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This food waste can happen along every step of the production chain, but it can cost households as much as $1,500 annually.

One of the biggest issues with so much food making its way into landfills is what happens as the items break down. When organic matter decomposes, it releases a gas called methane. This gas is one of the most significant pollutants contributing to the overheating of our planet.

Carbon may make more headlines, but methane is around 80 times more powerful than carbon. When these gases make their way into the atmosphere, they form a heat-trapping blanket that warms the planet.

Therefore, discarded cucumbers — and other foods — are contributing to the problems caused by climate change, such as extreme weather events.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were thrilled to learn a way to keep their food fresh for longer.

One person wrote, "Holy moley!! This is amazing! I'm always having to throw them out… they seem to go bad so fast!

"Nice trick, thank you," added someone else.

Another commenter said, "Great tip!"

