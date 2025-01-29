Woman shares simple hack for making floppy carrots crisp again: 'This is about to change my life'

Holistic health coach Cassie Marie (@cassiemariefit) tried out a carrot hack to see if it really worked and posted it for viewers on TikTok.

The scoop

Cassie discloses that her carrots went a little too long in the fridge, becoming dehydrated and soft. She even demonstrates how bendy they were. Remembering a hack that soaking them in water would rehydrate them, she gives it a go and leaves the carrots overnight.

"I'm not one to be wasteful," Cassie says in the video.

The next morning, she pulls a few carrots out, and they snap with a revived crunch. She did mention that some of them were still dehydrated, but that could mean they still need more time in the water.

"This was a needed hack," she wrote in the caption and then later wrote in the comments: "So much less carrot waste."

How it's working

This is a super simple and cost-free way to make carrots last longer. If you're a carrot lover, there are other great hacks to help pick out perfectly ripe carrots every single time as well as how to store and preserve them without a refrigerator. There are even tips on how to use the entirety of a carrot — including the tips for a yummy pesto.

This great hack saves money and prevents food waste by keeping your food fresh longer. Knowing how and where to properly store your food is a great way to maximize your grocery haul. But sometimes, we forget about what we have or end up unexpectedly not using something, so being able to revive what you already paid for saves another trip to the store, along with the guilt of having to buy more.

Doing whatever you can to prevent food waste helps keep leftovers and spoiled food from ending up in our landfills, which release planet-warming gases like carbon and methane during the decomposition process. Roughly 40% of the food we buy ends up in landfills. The Environmental Protection Agency reported that in 2019, around 60% of the 66 million tons of food waste generated ended up in landfills, making it the most common material waste.

Composting and homemade broths are just two ways to work with food scraps in beneficial ways. Other ways to help reduce food waste are Too Good To Go — an app that offers half-price "surprise" bags of surplus food from local vendors, now expanding to include stores like Ikea and Whole Foods — and Misfits Market, formerly known as Imperfect Foods, an online grocery store of rescued food.

What people are saying

Cassie's tried-and-true carrot hack experiment was a success and many were appreciative.

"I do this all the time!" a comment exclaimed.

"This is about to change my life," another vowed.

"No waaayyy," a third gawked.

